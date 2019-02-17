Calling All LEGO Fans The Art Of The Brick Perot Museum

“The Art of the Brick” traveling exhibition – using millions of LEGO® bricks to recreate artistic masterpieces –makes its Texas debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science Feb. 23. The critically acclaimed exhibition touts the largest, most elaborate display of works constructed using only LEGO bricks.

Created by internationally renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, “The Art of the Brick” inspires ingenuity and creativity with original pieces and re-imagined versions of famous works of art. These include Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Michelangelo’s David and Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring. A hands-on creative space, “The Science of the Brick,” allows guests to unlock their inner engineers, architects and artists. The exhibition also offers a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO-brick infused photography. The photography was produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

Presented in English and Spanish, the exhibition runs Feb. 23-Aug. 18, and requires a surcharge for members and non-members. Member preview days are Feb. 21-22. “The Art of the Brick” was produced by TSX and is presented locally by Highland Capital Management. The Science of the Brick is presented locally by Texas Instruments, Inc.

North Texans will get the first glimpse of Sawaya’s newest sculpture created specifically for the Perot Museum exhibition. An original interpretation of Dallas’ signature winged horse, Pegasus, constructed solely from LEGO bricks will greet guests as they enter the Museum.

“We are thrilled to showcase Nathan Sawaya’s thought-provoking works of art – from masterpiece renditions and original pieces, to a creative interpretation of Dallas’ iconic Pegasus,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “LEGO bricks are a beloved learn-through-play staple in so many children’s lives. The exhibition elevates a classic toy into the interesting realm of art and science resulting in something meaningful, educational and awe-inspiring.”

Life-sized Sculpture Yellow Made Of LEGO Bricks

Visitors can get up-close with fan favorite Yellow, a life-size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity. (Yellow has gained pop-culture fame appearing on fashion labels, album covers and even in Lady Gaga’s music video “G.U.Y.”) Other popular pieces include Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, a 20-foot-long T. rex skeleton (made out of 80,000 bricks) and a giant LEGO skull.

In addition, The Science of the Brick – a hands-on, interactive LEGO brick gallery featuring building challenges and interactive play spaces – will be a hot spot for tinkerers and engineers-in-training, while promoting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning for all ages.

“Kids and adults alike have a natural affinity for LEGO bricks, which introduce kids to principles of design and engineering in a fun way, so it’s no surprise that this exhibition has reached incredible levels of popularity around the world,” said Thomas Surgent, Highland Capital Management partner and chief compliance officer. “Highland Capital Management is excited to continue to bring world-class exhibitions to the heart of Dallas.”

”The Art of the Brick” lays the groundwork for a multitude of build-and-break, creative-based programming at the Perot Museum including a Maker Mania Sleepover on March 9, an All-Girls STEM sleepover April 12 and a “science of art”-themed adults-only Social Science June 21.

General hours of operation for the Perot Museum are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. From May 24-Sept. 2, the Perot Museum will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). Museum general admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free. The Art of the Brick requires a surcharge of $10 for adults (13-64) and seniors (65+), $8 for youth (2-12) and free for children under 2. Member tickets are $7 for all age levels.

Perot Museum Information

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. Museum general admission is free for members. For ticket information, parking maps and other details call 214-428-5555.

The top cultural attraction in Dallas/Fort Worth and a Michelin Green Guide three-star destination, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is a nonprofit educational organization located in Victory Park in the heart of Dallas, Texas. With a mission to inspire minds through nature and science, the Perot Museum delivers exciting, engaging and innovative visitor and outreach experiences through its education, exhibition, and research and collections programming for children, students, teachers, families and life-long learners. The 180,000-square-foot facility in Victory Park opened in December 2012 and is now recognized as the symbolic gateway to the Dallas Arts District. Future scientists, mathematicians and engineers will find inspiration and enlightenment through 11 permanent exhibit halls on five floors of public space; a children’s museum; a state-of-the art traveling exhibition hall; and The Hoglund Foundation Theater, a National Geographic Experience. Designed by 2005 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate Thom Mayne and his firm Morphosis Architects, the Victory Park museum has been lauded for its artistry and sustainability.

