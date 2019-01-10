Opening Day Of Texas Legislature-Welcome John Wray

AUSTIN—On Opening Day for the 86th Legislative Session, Representative John Wray was sworn in at noon. He is beginning his 4th term as the State Representative for House District 10. Wray was joined in the House Gallery by his wife, Michelle, his children, Morgan and Patrick, and his mother, Jackie.

“It is an honor that the citizens of District 10 have chosen to send me back to Austin to represent them. I intend to do just that and take steps to make Texas a better place for everyone who calls this state their home,” Wray said after the ceremony.

For the 86th Session, Wray’s office introduces a new legislative and administrative staff. “I’m excited that we’ve been able to field such a great team in time for the new session. I can’t effectively represent the district without a dedicated, capable staff, and that’s exactly what I’ve hired. They will prioritize the needs of my constituents and work to keep them involved and informed,” said Wray.

Wray Announces New Staff

Benjamin Williams joins as the new Chief of Staff. He brings legislative experience from the past two sessions where he served for a Houston-area representative. He has covered topics such as property taxation, public safety, education funding, and economic development. Ben has a management background and is a former small-business owner.

Brittany Gaddy will assume the role of Deputy Chief of Staff. In addition to a leadership role, Brittany will manage a large portion of the Legislative workload. Brittany has state and federal policy experience and is a former educator.

Recent Texas A&M graduate Julia Awad is serving as an intern through the Texas A&M Public Policy Intern Program. The selective program sends A&M students to work in offices in the State Legislature. Julia will handle administrative duties as well as legislation.

Also joining the team are University of Texas interns Abbey Melick from Waxahachie and Alyssa Crosby from Mansfield. Both are current students who are taking on the additional responsibility of the legislature in addition to their coursework.

Comments

comments