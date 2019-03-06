Super Science Family Night Expo On March 7

DESOTO—The DeSoto Independent School District will host its first ever Super Science Family Night Expo for grades K-12 on March 7, 2019, at DeSoto High School Academy located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto.

The science-focused extravaganza sponsored by the DeSoto ISD Education Foundation will include presentations by teachers and students in each grade level as well as the various science courses available at DeSoto High School.

The main purpose of Super Science Family Night is to emphasize the importance of providing rigorous science programs in our schools while bringing the teachers, students, families and communities together for a night of science fun and fellowship. In addition to district experiments and exhibits, the Super Science Family Fun Night Expo will feature exhibits and promotions from many area partners.

Partners In Education

The City of DeSoto once again partners with the district with many levels of support. The DeSoto Public Library will be on hand to showcase science resources and basic electrical engineering concepts through hands-on demonstration using the library’s snap circuit kits. The DeSoto Police Department joins the action with a demonstration of forensics showing a crime scene for parents and students to solve. DPD will also demonstrate tactics and techniques with the SWAT team vehicle and bomb robot as well as a drone unit.

Many areas of science will be explored though partners like Fossil Rim Wildlife Park from Glenrose, Outdoor Education of Waxahachie, SciTech Discovery Center of Frisco, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Perot Museum in Dallas, Texas Wildlife Association and pilots from Southwest Airlines.

Organized with the support of four retired DeSoto ISD instructors who combined have over 150 years of teaching experience, this exciting endeavor will likely become an annual favorite. Team leader Greta Turner’s energy is contagious! “Science has always been my passion” she said. “ My goal as a science teacher and science consultant for over 40 years is to instill that passion, enthusiasm and love of learning in my students.” Some of Greta’s former students now hold leadership positions in many partner organizations participating in this conference.

Mika Malone, who wrote the state Chemistry II curriculum, stated “For 50 years I have been promoting Science as an explanation of how things work as well as a way of thinking.” The entire team has embraced the knowledge of science as a Superpower!

Local Donations

Engaging many area businesses to fund the event has been a tremendous relief as district budgets tighten. To date, donations have been received from the following generous donors:

$1,000 +

Archer Western Co.

Advance Contracting Group

Rafik Toumani

$250 – $999

Omega Contracting Inc.

$250

Freeman Honda

West/Hurtt Funeral Home

Cesar J. Metrive

Adams Pharmacy

Plains Capital Bank

Additional donations are expected from pledges made by other generous groups and organizations. All donations are made through the DeSoto ISD Education Foundation.

“The Education Foundation is extremely excited to be supporting this event,” said DeSoto ISD Education Foundation Chair Rachel Thomas, a DHS graduate. “The opportunity to support our community in helping fund an event that brings learning to the community in a fun and interactive way is nothing short of a dream and we hope to see large and widespread attendance at the event.”

Everything has a scientific base and most bases will be explored, so don’t miss the opportunity to gather your family and friends join this FUN and FREE event at 6pm, Thursday, March 7 at DeSoto High School.

