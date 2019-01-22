Subaru Hosts Pet Adoption Event At Detroit Auto Show

Subaru is known for its love of pets. Their commercials featuring the adorable golden retrievers, the Barkleys, tap into the heart of pet lovers everywhere. So its no surprise that Subaru is hosting the first ever adoption event at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS). I hope its a huge success and something Subaru can expand to all auto shows.

“At Subaru, we look forward to the additional opportunities to celebrate our furry friends and return the unconditional love they show us each and every day,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Subaru of America, Inc. “Partnering with organizations like Michigan Humane Society reinforces our commitment to keeping all animals, especially those in shelters, happy; increasing their overall chance of finding safe, loving homes.”

Through a partnership with Michigan Humane Society, the adoption event is aimed at finding forever homes for pets in the metro Detroit area. Auto show attendees will be able to interact with these adoptable pups during select times each weekend of the show, as outlined below:

Saturday, Jan. 19, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 20, 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 26, 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 27, 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

“We are so grateful to Subaru of America for inviting us to be a part of this great event,” says Michigan Humane Society media manager Anna Chrisman. “The opportunity to showcase our animals and highlight the work we do in such a unique space is something our team is really looking forward to.”

Not ready to adopt ot already own a pet? Subaru is also offering attendees the chance to make rope toys to donate to the shelter or for their own pet. Or you can create a custom pet tag with the Subaru Loves Pets engraver. All activities are complimentary with donations and proceeds going to Michigan Humane Society’s work in metro Detroit.

This NAIAS adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker’s commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise.

Comments

comments