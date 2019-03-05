Wingspan Theatre Company Presents Staged Reading Of “The Higher Love”

Wingspan Theatre Company, in cooperation with the Bath House Cultural Arts Center, celebrates their 22nd season with a staged reading of “The Higher Love.” The staged reading of a new play by Germaine Shames is directed by Lulu Ward.

A tale of two impressionable actors, the cast features Adrian Godinez, Barrett Nash and Diana Gonzalez Yager. When the actors land “the role of a lifetime,” they find themselves grappling with their unpredictable characters and the meaning of love. Meanwhile, an off-stage tragedy casts doubt on the lofty ideals held by poet Khalil Gibran and his patron, Mary Haskell. Each of the characters is tested in their quest to find the “higher love.”

Germaine Shames holds a Master’s Degree in Intercultural Studies. Her writing reflects the breath of her worldwide view and fascination with the interplay of cultures, often drawing on events and settings from her sojourns abroad. In addition to her original plays, Shames has made a mission of adapting and re-imaging classic 19th and early 20th century novels for the stage. Her emphasis is on works either by women or with strong women’s roles and relationships.

In 2017, there was a New York City premiere of her musical comedy ANNA KARENINA LIVES! and THE DEGENERATES for Williams Street Repertory’s LAB New Play series. In 2018, the Chicago production of her musical (with composer Nadav Admir-Himmel), THE MANIFESTO took place at the City Lit Theater.

For more info on Ms. Shames and a full overview of her original plays,imagined adaptations, musicals and novels, visit germainewrites.wixsite.com/buzz. Ms. Shames is also a member of the New Play Exchange.

Director, Cast & Crew For Staged Reading

The Staged Reading will be directed by: Lulu Ward, with Adrian Godinez, Barrett Nash and Diana Gonzalez Yager in the cast. Production Team features Susan Sargeant, Producing Artistic Director, and Lowell Sargeant; with Bobby Selah as Stage Manager.

The Staged Readings will take place Friday and Saturday, March 29-30. There are two (2) Staged Readings of the script scheduled at 7:30 p.m. both evenings. There will

be POST SHOW TALK BACKS after both Staged Readings of the play with Playwright, Director and Cast. The Staged Readings will be held at The Bath House Cultural Arts Center on White Rock Lake, 521 East Lawther Drive, Dallas.

Ticket Prices: $10.00. For reservations or further information, please visit wingspantheatre.com or call 214-675.6573.

