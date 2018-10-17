Southern Gothic Band Lucero Performs At The Rustic

Lucero Performs In Dallas

Memphis-bred Southern Gothic band Lucero will perform at The Rustic on November 2, presented by KXT Radio Station 91.7. Strand of Oaks will be special guest performers at the free admission concert.

Lucero is touring in support of their new album, Among The Ghosts. The track, “For the Lonely Ones,” has received special notice from “Rolling Stone Country” and other outlets.

Lead singer/songwriter Ben Nichols’ Southern gothic-inspired vignettes are vivid and compelling, brought to life by the band’s impressive musicianship and Nichols’ husky, growling vocals.

Lucero remains a seminal band with a unique ability to evolve their sound and maintain their relevance over the span of two decades. They’ve continued to inspire so many over the years, captivating a large and loyal following with their raucous live shows and gritty, blue-collar spirit.

American Songwriter said recently that “on ‘Among The Ghosts,’ the band sounds tighter, more intuitive and incisive than when they started in 1998. Nichols and Lucero connect with the skill and indescribable bond that only a group who has weathered professional ups and downs of 20 years brings.”

“Among the Ghosts,” recorded in the band’s hometown of Memphis by Grammy-winning engineer/ producer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isabel, Margo Price), is being praised as some of the band’s finest work. It successfully captures Lucero’s core sound while showcasing music unlike anything they’ve created in recent years. It’s the band’s ninth studio album, and their first for Nashville indie label “Thirty Tigers.”

“Uncut” says, “’Among the Ghosts’ is Lucero’s most cinematic album, as the band draw from their wide arsenal of sounds to convey these characters’ worries and regrets. Lucero treats these songs like short films.”

One track, “Back to the Night,” has a spoken word cameo by Michael Shannon. Another track, “To My Dearest Wife,” was inspired by letters from Civil War soldiers to those waiting at home.

General admission to the Nov. 2 concert is free, but VIP tickets for premium seating are available for $45. Select passed appetizers from the menu and a private cash bar will also be available for VIP ticket holders in The Rustic Lounge.

The Rustic is located at 3656 Howell and features both indoor and outdoor seating areas. For more information visit therustic.com.

