School Starts August 15 “School of Rock–The Musical”

“School of Rock – the Musical” opens August 15 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, with the national touring production presented by Dallas Summer Musicals through August 26. The musical then heads to Fort Worth where it will be presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall August 28-Sept. 2.

Single tickets for the Dallas engagement of “School of Rock – The Musical” start at $20, available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1 (800) 745-3000. For groups of ten or more, call (214) 426-4768. Single tickets for the Fort Worth engagement of start at $44, available at www.basshall.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth.

“School of Rock – The Musical” is based on the smash hit 2003 film, featuring music from the movie as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Laurence Connor.

“School of Rock – The Musical” opened on Broadway to rave reviews December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times ‘Critics’ Pick’ “is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz,” raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics’ Pick review, Time Out’s David Cote proclaimed, “School’s IN – forever!” School of Rock – The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). “School of Rock – The Musical” also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Based on the hit film, “School of Rock – The Musical” follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight “A” students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

“School of Rock – The Musical” features scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby. The musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Dallas Summer Musicals 2018-2019 Season Continues

Dallas Summer Musicals will continue to bring the best of Broadway to North Texas in the 2018-19 season with shows such as Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Hello, Dolly!, Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of The Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia, Miss Saigon, Fiddler on the Roof and season add-ons Elf and The Book of Mormon.

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

DSM gratefully acknowledges the support of season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA (BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by 11-time Tony-winning producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 44 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.Broadway.com is the premier theater website for news, exclusive content and ticket sales. For more information please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.

Performing Arts Fort Worth and Bass Performance Hall

The mission of the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall is to serve as a permanent home to major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth and as a premiere venue for other attractions so as to enhance the range, quality, and accessibility of cultural fare available to the public; to promulgate arts education; and to contribute to the cultural life of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the region.

Built entirely with private funds, Bass Performance Hall is permanent home to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the Cliburn. Each resident company operates independently from Performing Arts Fort Worth and manages its own programming schedule at Bass Hall.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that oversees management of the Hall, also presents national Touring Broadway product under the Broadway at the Bass banner, as well as programming that includes the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.

Performing Arts Fort Worth’s 2018-19 Broadway at the Bass season kicks off with the return of The Book of Mormon, followed by Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!, Anastasia, Les Misérables, A Bronx Tale and Fiddler on the Roof, as well as season add-ons The Illusionists and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

