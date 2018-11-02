Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Opens in Ft. Worth

Performing Arts Fort Worth will present RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA, 2013 Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical, November 15-18 at Bass Performance Hall. Tickets are $44-$116 and are on sale now.

This is a fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess. CINDERELLA combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball along with some surprising twists.

Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up. Ella longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. The heroine not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

Kaitlyn Mayse plays the title role of Ella, and Lukas James Miller plays the role of Prince Topher, Cinderella’s dashing love interest. The cast also features Zina Ellis as Marie The Fairy Godmother; Sarah Smith as Madame, Ella’s stepmother; Carlos Morales as Lord Pinkleton; Natalie Girard as Gabrielle and Joanna Johnson as Charlotte, Ella’s stepsisters; Nic Casaula as Jean-Michel; and Christopher Swan as Sebastian.

The production features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Originally directed by Mark Brokaw and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the tour is directed by Gina Rattan and choreographed by Lee Wilkins. Music adaptation and arrangements are by David Chase and music supervision is by Greg Anthony Rassen.

The musical was written for television, debuting in 1957 and starring Julie Andrews. In 2013, the show made its Broadway debut. Mr. Beane’s book for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA blends masterfully with the musical’s cherished score. Songs include “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony® Award nominee Anna Louizos, costume design by six-time Tony® Award-winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony® Award-winner Kenneth Posner and sound design by Tony® Award nominee Nevin Steinberg.

To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.

