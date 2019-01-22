Police Blotter: November 4 to December 9, 2018

By
Joshua C. Johnson
-
0
arrested on charges of assault

Duncanville

Mcginnis, Jesheana Marie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 326 Shorewood Drive, Duncanville on 11/5/18

Watkins, Suzie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 330 W Davis Street, Duncanville on 11/9/18

Castillo, Hector Manuel was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville on 11/10/18

Mendez, Enrique R was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/ Circulation (F) at 218 Cliffwood Drive, Duncanville on 11/11/18

Martinez, Nelson Yobani was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 271 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 11/11/18

Thomas, Sheila Melton was arrested on charges of Dallas So/ Exploitation of Child/Elderly/disabled (F) at 400 Amelia Street, Duncanville on 11/17/18

Plowden, Stephen Lynn was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1502 Limetree Lane, Duncanville on 11/17/18

Craddock, Quintin Jay was arrested on charges of Pv/burg Hab (F) at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 11/19/18

Nichols, Brandon Deshun was arrested on charges of Robbery (Strong arm – hands, fist, feet, etc.) F, at 800 South Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/20/18

Jarrow, Tyrone Joseph was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <2,500 2/more Previous Conv (Shoplifting), F at 667 N Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/23/18

Stocchi, Vincenzia Maria was arrested on charges of Agg Assault with Deadly Weapon (knife or cutting instrument) F at 503 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 11/24/18

Simmons, Alexandria Michelle was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 907 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/25/18

Cox, Edward Earl was arrested on charges of Assault Family/Household member with/ previous conviction (F) at 418 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 12/01/18

Roberson, Latoya Kantrell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 700 W Center Street, Duncanville on 12/02/18

Alexander, Danziah Emanuel was arrested on charges of Cedar Hill PD / Assault F/v W/ previous conviction, F at 300 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 12/03/18

Mitchell, Bobbie Kae was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, M at 250 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 12/03/18

Deputy Fire Chief Keith Moore, Director of Public Safety Eddie Burns Sr. and Deputy Police Chief Vernell E. Dooley.

Glenn Heights

Shelby, Marcus was arrested on charges of Engaging in Criminal Activity on 11/9/18

Taylor, Sheniqua was arrested on charges of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Dallas PD Warrant on 11/9/18

Miller, Candace was arrested on charges of Engaging in Criminal Activity on 11/9/18

Hughes, Sean was arrested on charges of Assault: Impede Breath/circulation Family Violence on 11/9/18

Alvarado, Victoria was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana <1g, Possession of Prohibited Weapon (Switch Blade/Knuckles on 11/14/18

Miller, Irvin was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession PF Marijuana <2 oz, Grand Prairie PD Warrants, DeSoto PD Warrants on 11/14/18

Lynn, Melodie was arrested on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Drug in Correctional Facility, Hutchins, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Duncanville PD Warrants on 11/22/18

Mills-Hayes, Sheherisha was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 <1G, Lancaster and DeSoto PD Warrants on 11/22/18

Manzano, Germain was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon on 12/01/18

Hill, Belinda was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon FV on 12/4/18

Cedar Hill

Chapple, Antonio Dimitri was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 702 Cross Creek Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/05/2018.

Williams, Debra Elaine was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 820 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/06/2018.

Davis, Khalis Najm was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 900 S Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/06/2018.

Rogers, Dewuan Dewey was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm By Felon (F), at 900 S Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/06/2018.

Jennings, Devon Deontae was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry) (F), at 2726 Coombs Creek Dr, Dallas, on 11/07/2018.

Gage, Lauren Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 605 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/218.

Sterling, Belinda Ronshea was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 900 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2018.

Filder, Semthia Vontris was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 900 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2018.

Berry, Charles William was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2018.

Green, Demarcus Kenneth was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Inj, M (M), at 100 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/10/2018.

Green, Torrence Leighton was arrested on charges of F1314221u- Robbery- Out, F (F), at 820 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/11/2018.

Jones, Justin Kyle was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/11/2018.

James, Sharman G. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm) (F), at 800 Bailey Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/12/2018.

Turner, Reginald Verzine was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm) (F), at 800 Bailey Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/12/2018.

Singleton, Demarcus Montrae was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 124 Sheffield Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/12/2018.

Payne, Kevin Patrick was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2500 2+ Conv Enh Iat (shoplifting) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 11/15/2018.

Cansler, Daniel Brian was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol,methadones (F), at 2800 Mansfield Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Brown, Larry Donnell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1126 Hampshire Ln, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Perez, Isaias was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So- Proh Weapon F1821609, F (F), at 1500 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Cegers, Charles Anthony was arrested on charges of Midlothian- Agg Assault Causes Serious Bodily Inj, F (F), at 700 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Richardson, Wendell Phillip was arrested on charges of So Dallas Co – Outside- Inj Child/ Elderly/ Disable, F (F), at 139 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Jackson, Breanna Nell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 332 Sims Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/18/2018.

Arradondo, Zairian Duran was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/19/2018.

Thomas, Derrick Jerome was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/19/2018.

Pina, Maribel Tanguna was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 107 Ramsey St, Cedar Hill, on 11/22/2018.

Henry, Jasper D. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 500 N Duncanville Rd, Desoto, on 11/23/2018.

Walker, Davalyn Deshea was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 445 Weaver St, Cedar Hill, on 11/23/2018.

Brown, Oscar Denzel was arrested on charges of Tarrant Co So- Burglary Of A Habitation 1518147d, F (F), at 600 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/23/2018.

Jairala, Willie Alfredo was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 740 Trees Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/23/2018.

Gonzalez, Ana C. was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1500 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 11/25/2018.

Davis, Howard Lyod was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, methadones (F), at 300 Hickerson St, Cedar Hill, on 11/26/2018.

Dillard, Jai Aron was arrested on charges of Shelby County So – First Degree Murder, F (F), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Levingston, Terrance Avril was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Hayes, Joseph Bernard was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Merola, Nicholas Joseph was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500

(shoplifting) (M), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Perez-hernandez, Ismael was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 1500 Lime Leaf Ln, Duncanville, on 11/29/2018.

Moore, Sandra Denise was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Mckinney, Devon Cremel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1334 Newton Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Towery, Tedral Joe was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (firearm) (F), at 1316 Falcon Hollow, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Tanner, Tiana Rochelle was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass In Habit/ shltr/ suprfund/ infstrt (M), at 320 Sandlewood Ln, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Moss, Mariah Faith was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So – Assault Causes Bodily Injury, M (M), at 720 King St, Cedar Hill, on 12/01/2018.

James, Jesse Charles was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1900 Bear Creek Rd, Cedar Hill, on 12/02/2018.

Alexander, Danziah Emanuel was arrested on charges of Assault W/ Prev Conv (F), at 203 E Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, on 12/03/2018.

Wofford, Britney Nicole was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Inj (M), at 2326 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, on 12/04/2018.

Ponce, Yolanda was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 835 Ragland Dr, Cedar Hill, on 12/07/2018.

Williams-hall, Dayrien Tirek Obrian was arrested on charges of Burglary Habitation (unlawful Entry-no Force), F (F), at 4708 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, on 12/07/2018.

Buondap, Ybek was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 935 Christopher Dr, Cedar Hill, on 12/07/2018.

Wilson, William Theodore was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 1000 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 12/08/2018.

best southwest police blotter
Lancaster Police Department

Lancaster

Watson, Christopher Spencer was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1411 Oakbrook St, Lancaster, on 11/06/2018.

Bates, Corey Antwan was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 2900 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 11/06/2018.

Francis, Jared was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1018 Nancy Ln, Lancaster, on 11/08/2018.

Lightner, James Evins was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 1463 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/09/2018.

Sims, Tyree Darion was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon Ma, M (M), at 1300 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 11/09/2018.

Young, Joe Lane was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F), at 652 Mission Ln, Lancaster, on 11/11/2018.

Jones, Shira Denae was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 930 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 11/12/2018.

Miles, Susan Boudreaux was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1214 Long Branch Dr, Lancaster, on 11/13/2018.

Mcclinton, Leonardo Dangelo was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 2 F3 (F), at 1400 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/18/2018.

Morrison, Kenneth Bernard was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 2800 Ames Rd, Lancaster, on 11/19/2018.

Morrison, Kenneth Bernard was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 2800 Ames Rd, Lancaster, on 11/19/2018.

Mason, Bobby G. was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 350 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/22/2018.

Steele, Stephanie Nicole was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 900 Cedardale Rd, Lancaster, on 11/23/2018.

Thelwell, Tirus Affrik was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F), at 1021 Blackberry Trl, Lancaster, on 11/23/2018.

Harris, Damien Alexander was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 3000 Interstate 20 Hweb, Lancaster, on 11/24/2018.

Woods, Demetria Yvette was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 633 Rutgers Dr, Lancaster, on 11/26/2018.

Thompson, Joaquin was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 633 Rutgers Dr, Lancaster, on 11/26/2018.

Taylor, Phasia Elise was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 (fv) (F), at 1224 Bumble Bee Dr, Lancaster, on 11/26/2018.

Munoz, Marc Anthony was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession Of Firearm F3 (F), at 1327 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 11/27/2018.

Ray, Johnny was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 1000 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 11/28/2018.

Carson, Daylon was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (M), at 1500 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/29/2018.

Key, J Errica Monya was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 2654 Princeton Dr, Lancaster, on 11/29/2018.

Mcgown, Earnest Owens was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3, F (F), at 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, on 11/30/2018.

Williams, Cedric Louis was arrested on charges of Possession Of Marihuana Fs (F), at 899 W Belt Line Rd/w Main St, Lancaster, on 11/30/2018.

Thomas, Willie D. was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (M), at 3311 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 12/01/2018.

Stembridge, Benjamin Jeremiah was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 100 E Sixth St, Lancaster, on 12/03/2018.

Alba, Fernando Jr was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 1500 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 12/04/2018.

Walker, Lekiethie was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1400 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 12/04/2018.

texas department of motor vehicles scams

DeSoto

Corum, Anthony Todd was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So- Theft Prop>2500<30k F1821075, F (F), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/05/2018.

Dorsey, Alester was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1020 Scotland Dr, Desoto, on 11/08/2018.

Lovings, Rashidah Aqueelah was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 808 Stain Glass Dr, Desoto, on 11/08/2018.

Mcdonald, Jamari Dejon was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1311 E Centre Park Blvd, Desoto, on 11/08/2018.

Thompson, Stephen was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine), F (F), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/09/2018.

Aldridge, Dexter Lee was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 3500 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, on 11/10/2018.

Dalton, Alex Brady was arrested on charges of Attempt To Take Weapon From An Officer, F (F), at 1800 N I35e, Desoto, on 11/11/2018.

Walker, Vicky Jones was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 1500 N Polk St, Desoto, on 11/13/2018.

Mosley, Andre Jamaal was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 909 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/16/2018.

Price, Gladys Marie was arrested on charges of Tarrant Co – Poss Cs U/1g – Pg1 – 1545932d, F (F), at 100 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 11/17/2018.

Jones, Tredarius Deltrahc was arrested on charges of Out- Criminal Trespass Fta Cr-2018-02764-e, F (F), at 800 Cottonwood Dr, Desoto, on 11/17/2018.

Leonard, Tyreal was arrested on charges of Theft From Person (F), at 717 Beechwood Dr, Desoto, on 11/20/2018.

Frank, Demetries L. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (firearm) (F), at 337 Woodbrook Dr, Desoto, on 11/22/2018.

Johnson, Jeffery Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 928 Foxwood Dr, Desoto, on 11/24/2018.

Robins, Lamesha Pashae was arrested on charges of Out- Pv/robbery F1756925l, F (F), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/25/2018.

Brown, Romeisha Dachinette was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon F1755349p, M (M), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/25/2018.

Ren, Zuoyi was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (other Dang Weap), F (F), at 620 Arbor Creek Dr, Desoto, on 11/26/2018.

Bonds, Mossie D. was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (all Others, barbiturates, benzedrine), F (F), at 900 Bluebonnet Dr, Desoto, on 11/28/2018.

Mosley, Zabrundi Santell was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2500 2+ Conv Enh Iat (shoplifting) (F), at 1235 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/28/2018.

Reeves, Kadeem Xavier was arrested on charges of Unauth Use Of Vehicle-other

Vehicles (F), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/28/2018.

Falls, David Alan was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 951 W Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/29/2018.

Edwards, Alisha Rena was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1001 N Polk St, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Roberts-boykins, Eyen Tyree was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1001 N Polk St, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Sparks, Jaaron Kenneth was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1837 Lakeview Dr, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Joiner, Larry Gene was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1100 Vickery Dr, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR