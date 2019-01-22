Police Blotter: November 4 to December 9, 2018

Duncanville

Mcginnis, Jesheana Marie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 326 Shorewood Drive, Duncanville on 11/5/18

Watkins, Suzie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 330 W Davis Street, Duncanville on 11/9/18

Castillo, Hector Manuel was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville on 11/10/18

Mendez, Enrique R was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/ Circulation (F) at 218 Cliffwood Drive, Duncanville on 11/11/18

Martinez, Nelson Yobani was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 271 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 11/11/18

Thomas, Sheila Melton was arrested on charges of Dallas So/ Exploitation of Child/Elderly/disabled (F) at 400 Amelia Street, Duncanville on 11/17/18

Plowden, Stephen Lynn was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1502 Limetree Lane, Duncanville on 11/17/18

Craddock, Quintin Jay was arrested on charges of Pv/burg Hab (F) at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 11/19/18

Nichols, Brandon Deshun was arrested on charges of Robbery (Strong arm – hands, fist, feet, etc.) F, at 800 South Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/20/18

Jarrow, Tyrone Joseph was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <2,500 2/more Previous Conv (Shoplifting), F at 667 N Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/23/18

Stocchi, Vincenzia Maria was arrested on charges of Agg Assault with Deadly Weapon (knife or cutting instrument) F at 503 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 11/24/18

Simmons, Alexandria Michelle was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 907 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/25/18

Cox, Edward Earl was arrested on charges of Assault Family/Household member with/ previous conviction (F) at 418 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 12/01/18

Roberson, Latoya Kantrell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 700 W Center Street, Duncanville on 12/02/18

Alexander, Danziah Emanuel was arrested on charges of Cedar Hill PD / Assault F/v W/ previous conviction, F at 300 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 12/03/18

Mitchell, Bobbie Kae was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, M at 250 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 12/03/18

Glenn Heights

Shelby, Marcus was arrested on charges of Engaging in Criminal Activity on 11/9/18

Taylor, Sheniqua was arrested on charges of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Dallas PD Warrant on 11/9/18

Miller, Candace was arrested on charges of Engaging in Criminal Activity on 11/9/18

Hughes, Sean was arrested on charges of Assault: Impede Breath/circulation Family Violence on 11/9/18

Alvarado, Victoria was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana <1g, Possession of Prohibited Weapon (Switch Blade/Knuckles on 11/14/18

Miller, Irvin was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession PF Marijuana <2 oz, Grand Prairie PD Warrants, DeSoto PD Warrants on 11/14/18

Lynn, Melodie was arrested on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Drug in Correctional Facility, Hutchins, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Duncanville PD Warrants on 11/22/18

Mills-Hayes, Sheherisha was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 <1G, Lancaster and DeSoto PD Warrants on 11/22/18

Manzano, Germain was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon on 12/01/18

Hill, Belinda was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon FV on 12/4/18

Cedar Hill

Chapple, Antonio Dimitri was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 702 Cross Creek Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/05/2018.

Williams, Debra Elaine was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 820 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/06/2018.

Davis, Khalis Najm was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 900 S Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/06/2018.

Rogers, Dewuan Dewey was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm By Felon (F), at 900 S Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/06/2018.

Jennings, Devon Deontae was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry) (F), at 2726 Coombs Creek Dr, Dallas, on 11/07/2018.

Gage, Lauren Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 605 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/218.

Sterling, Belinda Ronshea was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 900 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2018.

Filder, Semthia Vontris was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 900 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2018.

Berry, Charles William was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2018.

Green, Demarcus Kenneth was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Inj, M (M), at 100 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/10/2018.

Green, Torrence Leighton was arrested on charges of F1314221u- Robbery- Out, F (F), at 820 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/11/2018.

Jones, Justin Kyle was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/11/2018.

James, Sharman G. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm) (F), at 800 Bailey Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/12/2018.

Turner, Reginald Verzine was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm) (F), at 800 Bailey Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/12/2018.

Singleton, Demarcus Montrae was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 124 Sheffield Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/12/2018.

Payne, Kevin Patrick was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2500 2+ Conv Enh Iat (shoplifting) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 11/15/2018.

Cansler, Daniel Brian was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol,methadones (F), at 2800 Mansfield Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Brown, Larry Donnell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1126 Hampshire Ln, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Perez, Isaias was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So- Proh Weapon F1821609, F (F), at 1500 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Cegers, Charles Anthony was arrested on charges of Midlothian- Agg Assault Causes Serious Bodily Inj, F (F), at 700 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Richardson, Wendell Phillip was arrested on charges of So Dallas Co – Outside- Inj Child/ Elderly/ Disable, F (F), at 139 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/17/2018.

Jackson, Breanna Nell was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 332 Sims Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/18/2018.

Arradondo, Zairian Duran was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/19/2018.

Thomas, Derrick Jerome was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/19/2018.

Pina, Maribel Tanguna was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 107 Ramsey St, Cedar Hill, on 11/22/2018.

Henry, Jasper D. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 500 N Duncanville Rd, Desoto, on 11/23/2018.

Walker, Davalyn Deshea was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 445 Weaver St, Cedar Hill, on 11/23/2018.

Brown, Oscar Denzel was arrested on charges of Tarrant Co So- Burglary Of A Habitation 1518147d, F (F), at 600 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/23/2018.

Jairala, Willie Alfredo was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 740 Trees Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/23/2018.

Gonzalez, Ana C. was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1500 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 11/25/2018.

Davis, Howard Lyod was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, methadones (F), at 300 Hickerson St, Cedar Hill, on 11/26/2018.

Dillard, Jai Aron was arrested on charges of Shelby County So – First Degree Murder, F (F), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Levingston, Terrance Avril was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Hayes, Joseph Bernard was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Merola, Nicholas Joseph was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500

(shoplifting) (M), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/27/2018.

Perez-hernandez, Ismael was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 1500 Lime Leaf Ln, Duncanville, on 11/29/2018.

Moore, Sandra Denise was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Mckinney, Devon Cremel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1334 Newton Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Towery, Tedral Joe was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (firearm) (F), at 1316 Falcon Hollow, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Tanner, Tiana Rochelle was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass In Habit/ shltr/ suprfund/ infstrt (M), at 320 Sandlewood Ln, Cedar Hill, on 11/30/2018.

Moss, Mariah Faith was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So – Assault Causes Bodily Injury, M (M), at 720 King St, Cedar Hill, on 12/01/2018.

James, Jesse Charles was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1900 Bear Creek Rd, Cedar Hill, on 12/02/2018.

Alexander, Danziah Emanuel was arrested on charges of Assault W/ Prev Conv (F), at 203 E Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, on 12/03/2018.

Wofford, Britney Nicole was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Inj (M), at 2326 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, on 12/04/2018.

Ponce, Yolanda was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 835 Ragland Dr, Cedar Hill, on 12/07/2018.

Williams-hall, Dayrien Tirek Obrian was arrested on charges of Burglary Habitation (unlawful Entry-no Force), F (F), at 4708 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, on 12/07/2018.

Buondap, Ybek was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 935 Christopher Dr, Cedar Hill, on 12/07/2018.

Wilson, William Theodore was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 1000 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 12/08/2018.

Lancaster

Watson, Christopher Spencer was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1411 Oakbrook St, Lancaster, on 11/06/2018.

Bates, Corey Antwan was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 2900 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 11/06/2018.

Francis, Jared was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1018 Nancy Ln, Lancaster, on 11/08/2018.

Lightner, James Evins was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 1463 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/09/2018.

Sims, Tyree Darion was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon Ma, M (M), at 1300 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 11/09/2018.

Young, Joe Lane was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F), at 652 Mission Ln, Lancaster, on 11/11/2018.

Jones, Shira Denae was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 930 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 11/12/2018.

Miles, Susan Boudreaux was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1214 Long Branch Dr, Lancaster, on 11/13/2018.

Mcclinton, Leonardo Dangelo was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 2 F3 (F), at 1400 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/18/2018.

Morrison, Kenneth Bernard was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 2800 Ames Rd, Lancaster, on 11/19/2018.

Mason, Bobby G. was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 350 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/22/2018.

Steele, Stephanie Nicole was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 900 Cedardale Rd, Lancaster, on 11/23/2018.

Thelwell, Tirus Affrik was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F), at 1021 Blackberry Trl, Lancaster, on 11/23/2018.

Harris, Damien Alexander was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 3000 Interstate 20 Hweb, Lancaster, on 11/24/2018.

Woods, Demetria Yvette was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 633 Rutgers Dr, Lancaster, on 11/26/2018.

Thompson, Joaquin was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 633 Rutgers Dr, Lancaster, on 11/26/2018.

Taylor, Phasia Elise was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 (fv) (F), at 1224 Bumble Bee Dr, Lancaster, on 11/26/2018.

Munoz, Marc Anthony was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession Of Firearm F3 (F), at 1327 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 11/27/2018.

Ray, Johnny was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 1000 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 11/28/2018.

Carson, Daylon was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (M), at 1500 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/29/2018.

Key, J Errica Monya was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 2654 Princeton Dr, Lancaster, on 11/29/2018.

Mcgown, Earnest Owens was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3, F (F), at 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, on 11/30/2018.

Williams, Cedric Louis was arrested on charges of Possession Of Marihuana Fs (F), at 899 W Belt Line Rd/w Main St, Lancaster, on 11/30/2018.

Thomas, Willie D. was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (M), at 3311 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 12/01/2018.

Stembridge, Benjamin Jeremiah was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 100 E Sixth St, Lancaster, on 12/03/2018.

Alba, Fernando Jr was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 1500 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 12/04/2018.

Walker, Lekiethie was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1400 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 12/04/2018.

DeSoto

Corum, Anthony Todd was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So- Theft Prop>2500<30k F1821075, F (F), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/05/2018.

Dorsey, Alester was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1020 Scotland Dr, Desoto, on 11/08/2018.

Lovings, Rashidah Aqueelah was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 808 Stain Glass Dr, Desoto, on 11/08/2018.

Mcdonald, Jamari Dejon was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1311 E Centre Park Blvd, Desoto, on 11/08/2018.

Thompson, Stephen was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine), F (F), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/09/2018.

Aldridge, Dexter Lee was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 3500 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, on 11/10/2018.

Dalton, Alex Brady was arrested on charges of Attempt To Take Weapon From An Officer, F (F), at 1800 N I35e, Desoto, on 11/11/2018.

Walker, Vicky Jones was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 1500 N Polk St, Desoto, on 11/13/2018.

Mosley, Andre Jamaal was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 909 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/16/2018.

Price, Gladys Marie was arrested on charges of Tarrant Co – Poss Cs U/1g – Pg1 – 1545932d, F (F), at 100 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 11/17/2018.

Jones, Tredarius Deltrahc was arrested on charges of Out- Criminal Trespass Fta Cr-2018-02764-e, F (F), at 800 Cottonwood Dr, Desoto, on 11/17/2018.

Leonard, Tyreal was arrested on charges of Theft From Person (F), at 717 Beechwood Dr, Desoto, on 11/20/2018.

Frank, Demetries L. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (firearm) (F), at 337 Woodbrook Dr, Desoto, on 11/22/2018.

Johnson, Jeffery Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 928 Foxwood Dr, Desoto, on 11/24/2018.

Robins, Lamesha Pashae was arrested on charges of Out- Pv/robbery F1756925l, F (F), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/25/2018.

Brown, Romeisha Dachinette was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon F1755349p, M (M), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/25/2018.

Ren, Zuoyi was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (other Dang Weap), F (F), at 620 Arbor Creek Dr, Desoto, on 11/26/2018.

Bonds, Mossie D. was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (all Others, barbiturates, benzedrine), F (F), at 900 Bluebonnet Dr, Desoto, on 11/28/2018.

Mosley, Zabrundi Santell was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2500 2+ Conv Enh Iat (shoplifting) (F), at 1235 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/28/2018.

Reeves, Kadeem Xavier was arrested on charges of Unauth Use Of Vehicle-other

Vehicles (F), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/28/2018.

Falls, David Alan was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 951 W Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/29/2018.

Edwards, Alisha Rena was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1001 N Polk St, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Roberts-boykins, Eyen Tyree was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1001 N Polk St, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Sparks, Jaaron Kenneth was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1837 Lakeview Dr, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

Joiner, Larry Gene was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1100 Vickery Dr, Desoto, on 12/01/2018.

