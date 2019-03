Best Southwest Police Blotter: January 28 to February 17, 2019

Cedar Hill

Rodriguez, Nicholas was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (all Other Theft) (F), at 649 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 01/29/2019.

Gales, Treymond Lewis was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass, M (M), at 823 Springfield Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/30/2019.

Lockridge, Demarcus Kyree was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 900 Springfield Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/30/2019.

Hayes, Joseph Bernard was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 01/31/2019.

Collins, Equana Antoinette was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) (M), at 104 W Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/03/2019.

Sterling, Roy Joseph was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm), F (F), at 151 E Little Creek Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/03/2019.

Harris, Malique Raven was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 200 High Pointe Ln, Cedar Hill, on 02/07/2019.

Harris, Ramonte Vann was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 130 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/07/2019.

Sims, Toby Deavundr was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 139 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/09/2019.

Zamudio, Francisco Javier was arrested on charges of was arrested on charges of (W M, 23) Arrest on chrg of Out- Pv/aslt W/ Prev Conv F1514116i, F (F), at 828 Marigold Dr, Cedar Hill, on 02/11/2019.

Salazar, Isabell Renee was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 308 Birchwood Ln, Cedar Hill, on 02/11/2019.

Teran, Adrian was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (synthetic Narcotics, Demerol, methadones) (F), at 430 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/13/2019.

Harris, Lyndon Fitzgerald was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (other Dang Weap) (F), at 1100 Mount Lebanon Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/17/2019.

Glenn Heights

Smith, Wayneisha was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault D/W on 1/28/19

Bailey, Travis was arrested on charges of UUMV, Poss Cont Substance on 2/1/19

Caldera, Kevin was arrested on charges of DWI on 2/8/19

Payton, Paxton was arrested on charges of Assault by Strangulation on 2/9/19

Thomas, Laquavion was arrested on charges of Assault by Strangulation on 2/12/19

Jordan, La Tory was arrested on charges of Injury to a Child on 2/18/19

Lancaster

Daoud, Mohammad Osama was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (M), at 2625 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 01/29/2019.

Delley, Gale Charles was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 1809 W Wintergreen Rd, Lancaster, on 01/31/2019.

Lacy, Rosalyn Rashell was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 600 W Hammond St, Lancaster, on 02/01/2019.

Goonzales, Magdalena was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 300 Cedardale Rd, Lancaster, on 02/02/2019.

Price, Odis Don was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 300 Cedardale Rd, Lancaster, on 02/02/2019.

Traylor-franklin, Delois was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1101 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 02/02/2019.

Trammell, Lewis Henry was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1021 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 02/03/2019.

Thompson, Tyreke Jaquan was arrested on charges of Warrant/ecso (F), at 3000 Parkerville Rd, Lancaster, on 02/03/2019.

Brown, Alfonzo was arrested on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault F1 (F), at 2525 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 02/04/2019.

Jackson, Karen was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 100 Cedardale Rd, Lancaster, on 02/05/2019.

Dye, Aundree Deshion was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1525 Becky Ln, ancaster, on 02/06/2019.

Mcdonald, Brianna Dawnelle was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (M), at 1605 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 02/08/2019.

Hamilton, Kaytlin Alexus was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (fv) (M), at 1500 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 02/09/2019.

Ascencio, Juan Manuel was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (fv) (M), at 1308 Meadow Glen Ln, Lancaster, on 02/10/2019.

Dudley, Monique Lashay was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 2454 Meadowgate Ln, Lancaster, on 02/10/2019.

Robinson, Ronnie Raymond was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 510 Monarch Dr, Lancaster, on 02/11/2019.

Kent, Eddie David was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F), at 1455 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 02/13/2019.

Rodgers, Lestanasky L. was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Ma (M), at 809 Tamerisk Dr, Lancaster, on 02/15/2019.

Dobson, John Walter was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (M), at 1500 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 02/15/2019.

Langley, Rickie Darnell was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Fs (F), at 500 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 02/17/2019.

DeSoto

Kiker, Shelben Shanae was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1207 Sequoia Dr, Desoto, on 01/28/2019.

Rodriquez, Edwin was arrested on charges of Unauth Use Of Vehicle-autos (F), at 1008 Cardinal Dr, Desoto, on 01/28/2019.

Maloof, Christopher John was arrested on charges of Continuous Violence Against The Family (F), at 122 W Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, on 01/29/2019.

Wade, Nidaria Dominique was arrested on charges of Desoto Pd – Disorderly Conduct Dpd1909233022, M (M), at 327 S Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 01/29/2019.

Holloway, Preston Kelly was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 117 Morningside Dr, Desoto, on 01/29/2019.

Romero, Filiberto Chavez was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 509 Rickey Canyon Ave, Desoto, on 01/30/2019.

Clear, Courtney Dontaveous was arrested on charges of Agg Robbery – Firearm (F), at 3500 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, on 02/01/2019.

Jones, Sanyel Jajuan was arrested on charges of Agg Robbery – Firearm, F (F), at 3500 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, on 02/01/2019.

Mangon, Josef Mckenzie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 516 Newcastle Dr, Desoto, on 02/04/2019.

Webster, Quincy Markel was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 428 Buckingham Pl, Desoto, on 02/04/2019.

Thu, Danny S. was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm), F (F), at 2211 Pennington Dr., Arlington, on 02/05/2019.

Taylor, Lamya D. was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct (fighting) (M), at 700 Cresent Dr, Desoto, on 02/05/2019.

Johnson, Edward was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct (fighting) (M), at 733 Cresent Dr, Desoto, on 02/05/2019.

Smiley, Jailyn Artel was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry), F (F), at 813 Edgewood Dr, Desoto, on 02/06/2019.

Harris, Victor Corey was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry) (F), at 600 Eagle Dr, Desoto, on 02/07/2019.

Batiste, James Charles was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (intend Assault), F (F), at 405 Ida Bess Dr, Desoto, on 02/08/2019.

Bunton, Danard Rashad was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, methadones) (F), at 901 E Parkerville Rd, Desoto, on 02/13/2019.

Wall, Deionte Darnell was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (intend Assault) (F), at 100 Gilbert St, Desoto, on 02/14/2019.

Palmer, Daunte Ishmael Malique was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 900 Valley Ridge Dr, Desoto, on 02/14/2019.

Stevenson, Desirae Lenae was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1509 Treeline Dr, Desoto, on 02/16/2019.

King, Anthony Denale was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1224 Briarbrook Dr, Desoto, on 02/16/2019.

Duncanville

Meza, Angelo was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 200 Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 1/28/2019

Hill, Robert Glynn was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 203 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 1/28/2019

Dominguez, Stephanie Rene was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 810 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 1/28/2019

Spencer, Russel Craig was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest Det W/ previous conviction at 722 Wren Avenue, Duncanville on 1/29/2019

Valdovinos, Miguel Angel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 1/30/2019

Crenshaw, Deveine Jamil was arrested on charges of Proh Weap/weapons free zone at 900 W Camp Wisdom Road on 1/31/2019

Hughes, Sharon Nicole was arrested on charges of Assault Family Violence Offensive Contact at 363 Fouts Avenue, Duncanville on 2/1/2019

Garrett, Barron Keith was arrested on charges of Money Laundering >=$2,500<30K at 606 Southwood Drive, Duncanville on 2/1/2019

Rollins, Micah Powell was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 700 Main Street, Duncanville on 2/1/2019

Campbell Brown, Dondre Marquise was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 700 N Main Street, Duncanville on 2/1/2019

Todd, Jordan Marcelis was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 403 Charlotte Street, Duncanville on 2/3/2019

Garrett, Barron Keith was arrested on charges of Money Laundering >=$2,500<30K at 203 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 2/4/2019

Watkins, Jack Raymond-monroe Garrett, Barron Keith was arrested on charges of Dallas Co/Forgery Financial Instrument at 875 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 2/4/2019

Wade, Curtis Wayne was arrested on charges of Collins County So Wrt/Deadly Conduct at 102 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/6/2019

Mendez. Enrique R was arrested on charges of Continues Violence against the family at 218 Cliffwood Drive, Duncanville on 2/7/2019

Johnson, Keithen Oneal was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/8/2019

Arnold, Derionta Lyshawn was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (other dangerous weapon) at 1799 S Cockrell Hill Road/Ferguson Lane, Duncanville on 2/9/2019

Dorsey, Sundacia was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 1102 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/9/2019

Lewis, Christophere Dewayne was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/assault family mem Impede Br/circulation at 4300 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/12/2019

Cobbs, Rakeem Ashad was arrested on charges of Assault Family/Household member with previous convictions at 4300 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/13/2019

Vazquez, Axel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 200 E Nance Street, Duncanville on 2/14/2019

Davis, Terry Wayne was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/15/2019

Holiness, Demondre DeShawn was arrested on charges of Fraud Use/Poss of Identifying Info # of items < 5, F at 1014 Gaynor Avenue, Duncanville on 2/16/2019

Ruben, Angela was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/16/2019

Wells, Jaron Pierre was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 200 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/17/2019

-Compiled by Rita Cook

