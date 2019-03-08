On Your Feet! Opens At Bass Performance Hall April 10

On Your Feet Is the Story Of Gloria & Emilio Estefan

Performing Arts Fort Worth brings hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! to Bass Performance Hall April 10-14. Based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan. Tickets start at $44 and are on sale now.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® – but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans’ journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan. Acclaimed Puerto Rican breakthrough artist Eddie Noel plays Emilio Estefan. The cast also includes Broadway veteran Nancy Ticotin as Gloria’s mother, Gloria Fajardo. Debra Cardona is Gloria’s grandmother, Consuelo; and Jose Rosario, Jr. is Gloria’s father, José Fajardo. Ana-Sofia Rodriguez and Carmen Sanchez are Little Gloria; and JeanPaul Medina Solano and Jordan Vergara are Nayib/Young Emilio.

Rounding out the ensemble are Anthony Alfaro, Jonathan Arana, Skizzo Arnedillo, David Baida, Sam J. Cahn, Shadia Fairuz, Adriel Flete, Yesy Garcia, Devon Goffman, Ilda Mason, Alejandra Matos, Claudia Mulet, Marina Pires, Jeremey Adam Rey, Gabriel Reyes, Joseph Rivera, Maria Rodriguez, Shani Talmor and Claudia Yanez.

Multiple Grammy® Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!, including Music Director Clay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (bass) and Edwin Bonilla (percussion). The other members of the orchestra include Emmanuel Schvartzman (Associate Music Director/keyboards), Jose Ruiz (trumpet), Kenny Anderson (reeds), Stephen Flakus (guitar), JeanChristophe Leroy (percussion) and Colin Taylor (drums).

ON YOUR FEET! Creative Team

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Completing the creative team are Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Clay Ostwald (Miami Sound Machine), ON YOUR FEET! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander, President, continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, serves as Executive Producer. Yuman produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest running shows in Las Vegas history.

To charge tickets by phone, call (817) 212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street.

Comments

comments