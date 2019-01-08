National Signing Day Celebrates DeSoto Student Athletes

DESOTO—DeSoto Independent School District hosted student-athletes and their families in celebration of the annual National Signing Day event.

This year’s class of DeSoto ISD student-athletes announced scholarship-based commitments to colleges and universities at which they will continue their athletic pursuits while also working towards college degrees.

“This an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes and their families as they sign athletic scholarships to compete at some of the nation’s top colleges and universities—a testament to the caliber of athletic and academic experiences offered to DeSoto ISD scholars,” said DeSoto ISD Athletic Director Larry Davis.

The following DeSoto High School Football players on signing their National Letters of Intent on December 19, 2018:

Evan Henry (University of Louisiana, Monroe), Jayce Medlock (University of Connecticut) and Viramontes Pippens (Texas Southern University).

“As a superintendent, you are always proud to see students taking a step forward in their educational journey, and we are extremely proud to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and efforts of these three scholar-athletes who will go on to represent DeSoto High School and DeSoto ISD at their respective colleges and universities,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. D’Andre Weaver

Trinity Christian Athletes Commit

The week before members of the TAPPS Championship Trinity Christian Football team made their collegiate commitments. Lewis Cine was tapped by the University of Georgia and Qualan Jones committed to nearby Baylor University.

“Baylor is like home it’s not that far away from and like I’ve been to Baylor over 10 times and I just loved it,” said Jones. “What made me was that Baylor is really close and all my family will be able to come see me play.”

