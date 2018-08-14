Methodist Health System Plans Medical Center In Midlothian

Midlothian City Council greenlights Methodist Hospital in Midlothian

Methodist Health System plans to build a 190,000 square foot full-service acute care hospital and a 45,000 square foot medical office building west of U.S. 287 near the Midlothian ISD multi-purpose stadium. The hospital is scheduled to open in 2020 with 44 beds and the capacity to expand to 80 beds. The 67 acre site will allow for expansion of the medical center to meet the future needs of Midlothian and Northern Ellis County. This will be Midlothian’s first hospital.

Approximately 675,000 person hours will be required to develop the site and construct the five-story hospital and three-story medical office building. The medical center will employ approximately 300 healthcare professionals and support staff members at the end of the first full-year of operation.

“We are excited to be building the first hospital in Midlothian,” said President of Methodist Mansfield John Phillips, FACHE. “The Methodist Midlothian Medical Center will employ approximately 300 healthcare professionals and support staff members at the end of the first full-year of operation. A three-story medical office building will also be built for physicians on the 67 acre site.”

Methodist has engaged Corgan as the project architect and DPR Construction as the general contractor.

Midlothian is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the DFW Region, and Methodist has long been a leader in healthcare in the Midlothian region by providing high quality healthcare services to the residents of Midlothian and its surrounding communities. This facility will be the 11th hospital to proudly carry the Methodist brand, as owners or through affiliation.

