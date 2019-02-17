Mammogram Poster Girls Raise $50K For Breast Cancer Screening

DESOTO—Methodist Charlton Breast Center has received another donation, this time for $50,000, to fund mammograms for patients who would otherwise be unable to afford this recommended annual exam for women over 40. Studies show that those who take part in a breast cancer screening program have a 60% lower risk of dying from the disease in the 10 years after diagnosis, and a 47% lower risk 20 years after diagnosis. In short, getting tested saves lives.

Funds were raised during the Annual 2018 Shop Eat Drink PINK! VIP event, which is produced by the Mammogram Poster Girls. Sheri Mathis, two-time breast cancer survivor and founder of the Mammogram Poster Girls, shared this; “Early detection saved my life. I am still here because I had my annual mammograms. I am a mammogram poster girl. I lost a friend to breast cancer recently– she put off having a mammogram because of the cost. I have made it my mission to help raise as much as we can to fund mammograms and educate women (and men) about how important early detection is. I want to help as many as possible be mammogram poster girls!”

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, donors, and volunteers, this contribution from the Mammogram Poster Girls will allow Methodist Charlton to provide free mammograms to more than 300 women.

Announced by Methodist Charlton, Dallas (January 17, 2019) – The Breast Center at Methodist Charlton is pleased to announce the continued ability to provide mammograms free of charge for those who are under or uninsured thanks to a generous contribution from the Mammogram Poster Girls. Since 2009, the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton, generously supported by the Mammogram Poster Girls, have provided screening mammograms for those in need at no charge to the patient.

