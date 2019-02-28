Life Schools Hold District-Wide Science Fair

RED OAK—Life School, a leading North Texas public charter school serving over 5,600 students, held its fourth annual Elementary Science Fair at its Red Oak campus on February eighth. Sixty students in grades 3-6 from five of Life School’s elementary schools competed, with awards going to first, second and third place at each grade level.

Each student at these grade levels were able to present a science project of their choosing based on predefined criteria, while allowing them to use their own creativity to develop their individualized project as part of this hands-on learning experience.

“Our annual science fair allows students to use their creativity to develop a project using their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It also sharpens their communication skills as they present the project information they have personally researched to a panel of judges.” said Life School Elementary Science Coordinator Melissa Brown.

This year’s first place winners were: third Grade, Brylnn Griffis, Life School Red Oak; fourth Grade, Asher Robbins, Life School Cedar Hill; fifth Grade; Hannah Murillo, Life School Cedar Hill; sixth Grade, Natalynn Spann, Life School Cedar Hill.

60 Life School Students Compete In Annual Event

In addition to the project presentations, students also had the opportunity to participate in Stem-based activities presented by the Perot Museum, including constructing Crash-Test cars, engineering Sphero BattleBots and competing in MeeperBot Soccer.

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Oak Cliff, Dallas, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Red Oak, Waxahachie and will open a ninth campus in Carrollton in August of 2019. For ten consecutive years, Life School has received the Texas Education Agency’s highest rating in School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas), a financial accountability system for charter schools. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.

