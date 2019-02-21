Lancaster Women’s Empowerment Expo March 9

LANCASTER—It is more than a symposium on health issues or a normal business mixer, each year the Queenish Professional Women’s Club takes special pride in hosting its Women’s Empowerment Expo.

The expo is heralded as a time when women from all professional backgrounds can come together to bond on a variety of topics. The event will be held March 9 at the Lancaster Recreation Center in the Grand Hall Ballroom.

Leaders from around the Best Southwest will join other like minded women for a day of meaningful discussion that Founder and CEO Quinnie Nichols describes as “important to women.”

“Our team has done an excellent job of developing key topics and identifying appropriate speakers for this event,” Nichols said. “The Women’s Empowerment Expo addresses topics important to women. Meaningful interaction in a social atmosphere is a key feature.”

An informal expo held indoors in a retreat-type setting, the environment and format fosters stimulating interactions among participants and attendees.

This Year’s Topics

While Nichols said this year will be concentrating on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) awareness and human trafficking. Other topics on the agenda for the day include Pathway to Parenting, Victims Intervention Prevention Outreach, Addressing School-related Concerns, Taking off the Mask of Mental Health, Steps and Keys of Looking for a Job, Single Mothers can Create Wealth, How to Plan Your Success Effectively and Tax/Will/Life Estates.

Free to the community, Nichols said she hosts the event each year because, “I am a cancer survivor. My mother passed away with cancer, so I created this expo to empower women to take control of their health.”

She said that is why she focuses on the health, education, careers and wealth topics. Beauty and fashion always have their place as well.

Positive Self Images

Also noteworthy, the fashion show will be hosted this year by Jo “Jchell” Jones with free entertainment by Kin Dome Radio.

As a full-figured, print and runway model Jones has had the opportunity to be the cover model for Curvz Magazine, Thick N’ Sassy and Thyck Dolls Magazine and she has participated in fashion shows in Dallas like the Designer’s Choice Fashion Preview, The Pin Show, Accessories In The Nude (AIN), Dwight Eubanks Legends of Fashion (for Bravo network), Valley View Mall (Macy’s), Southwest Center Mall (Sears), and Dillard’s.

“It has been challenging being a full-figured model in today’s society,” Jones said. “I can honestly say it has only made me stronger and work harder.”

Commemorating Women’s History Month, the overall goal of the event is to celebrate women.

Queenish Professional Women’s Club is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2013. The group was formed to provide networking opportunities for professional women in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area in Texas.

