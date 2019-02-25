Lancaster Police Take Part In Statewide Warrant Roundup

LANCASTER—Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide will once again be conducting the Great Texas Warrant Roundup. Individuals can expect advertisements and contact from courts about efforts beginning Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Beginning on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Agencies will be stepping up efforts to actively serve warrants. If you do not resolve your tickets now, you may be subject to arrest. If you are stopped while driving your vehicle and arrested, your vehicle may be impounded, which would result in additional fees.

The Lancaster Municipal Court will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday March 9, 2019 to accommodate individuals with unresolved warrants. Under Texas Law, individuals that appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.

Payments may be made by cash or credit card at the Municipal Court the morning of March 9, 2018.

The Court will be closed on March 8, 2019 for staff development, please plan accordingly.

People who believe they may have an outstanding warrant are advised to contact Lancaster Municipal Court staff at (972) 218-1334 or visit their location at 220 W. Main Street. Fines may also be paid online at www.lancaster-tx.com.

