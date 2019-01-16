Hyundai Defers Payments For Federal Workers

Kudos to companies like Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, GM and Mercedes-Benz that are working to help federal government employees during this shutdown.

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2019 – Hyundai has a long history of providing customers peace of mind through its Assurance program, and like it did in 2013, is launching a government shutdown payment relief program aimed at helping federal employees furloughed during the government shutdown. Under the plan, Hyundai will extend all Hyundai Capital auto loan and lease payments for 30 days for current Hyundai owners who are federal government employees furloughed during the shutdown. Impacted consumers should contact Hyundai Motor Finance at 1-800-523-4030 to take advantage of this offer

“We recognize that there are many federal employees who are Hyundai owners and are not receiving their normal pay check,” said Brian Smith, COO, Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai is a brand that aims to make things better for its customers and this is our way of showing customers ‘we have your back’ during this uncertain time.”

It is estimated that more than 800,000 workers are not getting paid during the shutdown. The government shutdown payment relief program is aimed at helping workers at a time when they most need it. The program is available to federal government employees who have financed their purchase or lease through Hyundai Motor Finance.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai’s technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Automotive news reported Toyota Financial Services, Ford Credit, Hyundai Capital, GM Financial and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services are providing qualified customers options such as payment deferrals, late fee waivers and special care lines to address their individual problems.

Comments

comments