Hillside Village Unveils New Mosiac Butterfly Staircase

CEDAR HILL—Hillside Village has added to its growing public art program with a beautiful butterfly mosaic staircase at the property, which was designed by Jennifer Rodriguez and created by local community members through workshops with Visual Expressions.

The mosaic staircase depicts a beautiful Texas Summer evening with a young boy trying to catch larger-than-life monarch butterflies. Located between Ulta and Finish Line, the piece is comprised of 37 steps, with about 1,600 tiles hand-placed on each step by local community members.

The design was chosen by Hillside Village visitors earlier this year when the property celebrated its 10th anniversary with the unveiling of a butterfly mural by Janie Cavender of Cavender Creations.

“The creation of the mosaic staircase was a great way to bring community members together and continue Hillside Village’s growing public art program,” said Debra Martinez, marketing director, Hillside Village. “We can’t express the amount of gratitude we have toward Visual Expressions for hosting several workshops over the last few months, and it’s so exciting to see that dedication on display at the property.”

The workshops to create the mosaic were led by local artist Jennifer Rodriguez at Visual Expressions, an art school, gallery and custom framing store in Cedar Hill. The art school offers a variety of classes from ceramics and painting to sculpting and pottery for all age groups.

Hillside Village, formerly known as Uptown Village at Cedar Hill, is a 615,000-square-foot mixed-use open-air center in Cedar Hill, Texas strategically located in the midst of a dynamic retail hub less than 20 minutes south of downtown Dallas. The popular center has over 60 tenants including anchors Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, a 21,000-square-foot H&M and specialty retailers F21 Red, Old Navy, Hollister, James Avery, Chico’s, Justice and Victoria’s Secret. To learn more about Hillside Village, please visit www.shophillsidevillage.com.

Comments

comments