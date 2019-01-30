Grand Prairie Fire Station #4 Closed For Repairs

GRAND PRAIRIE — As of January 1, 2019, the city of Grand Prairie was down one fire station. Fire Station #4, located at 1502 Duncan Perry Road, is not expected to open for at least 14 months. When it does reopen, there will be a noticeable face lift. Fire Station #4 serves the westernmost part of the city.

Claudia Garibay, Fire Department Media Relations Coordinator and Public Information Officer, says there are a number of improvements to come.

“The new fire station is part of our overall goal to equip our personnel with reliable resources as well as to better serve our community,” said Garibay. “Upgrades include a complete modern fire station with a drive through apparatus bay. [It will be] complete with gender neutral living quarters, fitness room and a tornado shelter.”

During the reconstruction of Station #4, firefighters will continue to respond to their designated calls. Firefighters will temporarily be housed 3 miles away, at Fire Station 8, located at 3017 Roy Orr Blvd.

It is important to note, Station #4 crews will continue to be visible in their neighborhood as they service the area.

“The fire engine and ambulance usually assigned to Fire Station #4 will be driving in the neighborhood on a frequent basis,” said Garibay. “Our goal is to keep a presence in the neighborhood to minimize any delay in response. However, during rest periods, shift changes, and other fire station operations, they will be temporarily housed at Fire Station 8.”

Artist Rendering of renovated Fire Station #4.

Construction Timeline

According to Garibay, construction, weather permitting, should be completed in 10-12 months.

There are 10 Fire Stations in Grand Prairie with 225 firefighters and 14 administrative support staff. This closure affects 15 personnel.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Grand Prairie as we move forward with our vision to provide our citizens with the best public safety service possible,” Garibay concludes. “We understand the inconvenience this construction phase may cause. We will work diligently to complete the project within the planned time frame with minimal disruption to the neighborhood.”

In an effort to keep the affected neighborhoods informed, the Grand Prairie Fire Department is also in the process of communicating all upcoming construction plans with residents.

For questions or concerns call 972-237-8311 or email Grodrigu@gptx.org. You can also follow the Grand Prairie Fire Department social media pages Facebook @grandprairiefire; Twitter @GPTXFIRE; and Instagram @gptxfire.

