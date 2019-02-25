DHS Seniors Recognized Among Cedar Valley Tech Program Recruits

DESOTO—Twenty DeSoto Independent School District scholars were recognized among students from area school districts that participated in Cedar Valley College’s National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day on Feb. 21.

“These students from DeSoto High School’s Career and Technical Education program are a shining example of the opportunities available to kids right here in this district,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. D’Andre Weaver. “The experience these students have gained in preparation for this recognition is a testament to the quality of teachers and programs available in DeSoto ISD. This type of early career exposure opens doors to new careers, improves career potential and positions kids for a better quality of life. This will truly be a great day for these kids and we are thankful to Cedar Valley for being an extension of the Career and Technical Education model for our students.”

The national event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for student-athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of the work they will pursue.

“We are so excited for what this means for our students,” said DeSoto ISD Director of Career and Technical Education Nicholas Johnson. “For these seniors to have the opportunity to participate in the same fanfare and exposure that we provide student-athletes in announcing a decision around college is phenomenal especially when you consider that the decision is tied to a career choice they have been training for and pursuing through the programs available at DeSoto High School.”

DeSoto ISD Honorees

The students and the Career and Technical areas they plan to pursue are listed as follows:

●Jasmine Ballard – Veterinary Technology

●Tyreke Barr – Business Management

●Frances Becker – Veterinary Technology

●Cesar Carmona – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Michael Chioma – Business Marketing, Real Estate

●Jayda Davis – Veterinary Technology

●Roberto Flores Jr. – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Alexander Gray – Veterinary Technology

●Ashley King – Veterinary Technology

●Ashley Lam – Veterinary Technology

●Preston Manning Jr. – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Ty’Ler Martin – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Diego Ortiz – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Daniel Sifuentes – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Nicholas Silva – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Bennie Smith – Veterinary Technology

●Kazzdtair Smith – Digital Art & Design

●Christopher Stanley – Automotive & Diesel Technology

●Modesty Washington – Veterinary Technology

●Alan Zometa – Automotive & Diesel Technology

National Tech Celebrations

More than 60 technical institutions across the country hosted similar signing day ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts.

“By signing our incoming students to Letters of Intent, we’re telling them that we’ve reserved a place for them and we want them. Technical education will prepare them for a strong career,” said Dr. Joe Seabrooks, president of Cedar Valley College during last year’s Signing Day event. “Industry leaders are excited about this opportunity because it validates the student and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers.”

Community leaders, including Dr. Joe May (DCCCD chancellor) and Charletta Rogers Compton (DCCCD board chair), participated along with several of Cedar Valley’s corporate partners to show their support of technical education.

Students and family members also had the opportunity to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs in industries such as transportation, energy, aviation and manufacturing.

