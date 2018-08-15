DeSoto West Nile Virus Traps Test Positive

Dallas County Will Spray For Mosquitoes

DESOTO—Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito traps positive for West Nile Virus on Wednesday. While, DCHHS does not provide exact identifying information; the traps were collected near the northeast border of DeSoto.

Health technicians will conduct ground spraying, weather permitting, in a staggered schedule throughout the weekend. The spraying will take place from 9 pm – 5 am Wednesday, August 15 and Thursday, August 16.

Last week, county health officials confirmed the first West Nile related death in Dallas County this year. The patient 88-year-old Roberta Nelson was a far Northwest Dallas resident. She succumbed to complications due to the illness seven days after being admitted to Medical City Medical Center.

Wednesday other areas had mosquito traps that tested positive for West Nile Virus as well. The traps were collected from the 75225, 75041, 75205 and 75225 zip codes of Dallas, Garland and University Park.

Precaution During Treatment Times

Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside and cover ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if winds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.

Residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water. To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30 percent DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.

Dallas County conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program.The pesticide used by Dallas County is applied at extremely low dosages designed only to affect mosquitoes and other pests their size.

Mosquito Season Runs Through End of October

West Nile Virus (WNV) is a preventable condition. Humans commonly get West Nile Virus by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. Mosquito season in Dallas County typically runs from May to October with peak activity in August. Residents should be on heightened alert during these months of the dangers of West Nile Virus.

WNV is one of a group of viruses spread by mosquito bites. The most severe type of West Nile Virus is sometimes called “neuroinvasive disease” because it affects a person’s nervous system. Specific types of neuroinvasive disease include: West Nile Encephalitis, West Nile Meningitis or West Nile Meningoencephalitis.

West Nile Fever is another type of illness that can occur in people who become infected with the virus. Symptoms of West Nile virus in humans may include fever, headache, tiredness, muscle aches, confusion, stiff neck, nausea, and sometimes a rash.

Although the illness commonly has affected older individuals, even healthy younger people have been sick with West Nile Disease this year. The incubation period for WNV (the period between being bitten by an infected mosquito and showing the first symptoms) varies from 3-15 days.

Anyone who experiences WNV symptoms should see a physician as soon as possible. Health officials are still urging the public to take protective measures in preventing the illness. In Dallas Co. West Nile infections reached epidemic levels.

Comments

comments