DART Driver Shot And Killed At Home In Lancaster

LANCASTER — Authorities are still trying to piece together a Tuesday morning shooting in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Northeast Lancaster. The shooting left a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus operator dead.

Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting at 10:06 a.m. Upon arrival, Lancaster Police Officers found 60-year-old Larry Hearn laying in the front of his residence. According to reports he had sustained a single gunshot wound.

Hearn was immediately transported to Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Search Warrants Granted To Begin Investigation

At presstime, Lancaster detectives say they are unsure what led up to the shooting, but it appears he had just arrived home from work.

Witnesses in the neighborhood advised they heard a single gunshot, which led neighbors to call the local police.

There is no word on a suspect yet.

Detectives have secured and initiated search warrants on the victim’s residence, vehicle and cell phone to gather additional evidence. Meantime, investigators are also reviewing neighbors’ surveillance videos for any possible leads.

Hearn joined DART in 2003 according to Morgan Lyons, DART spokesperson and Vice President of External Relations.

“All of us at DART are saddened by this news. We are making grief counseling services available to his colleagues. We extend our sympathy to his family,” Lyons said.

It is not known how long Hearn had lived in Lancaster.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lancaster Police Department is asking for anyone with information to please contact 972.218.2711.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

