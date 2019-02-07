Concert For Kindness March 10 Benefits Artists For Animals

The ninth annual Concert for Kindness returns to Moody Performance Hall on March 10. Visual and performance artists join together to celebrate art and animals while raising funds for homeless pets.

Concert For Kindness Featured Artists

•Principal woodwind players from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra including Erin Hannigan, principal oboe, and Ted Soluri, principal bassoonist, as featured soloists.

•Young artists from the SMU Meadows School of the Arts, including SYZYGY, the SMU Oboe Studio, and conductor Lane Harder.

•Ballerina Grace Weir

•The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Young Strings

•Visual artists from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

•Photo exhibition by nationally-recognized photographer Teresa Berg

Presented by Artists for Animals, a local nonprofit founded by Hannigan and Berg, the evening features a multimedia concert, a silent auction, and a heartwarming photography and art presentation. With riveting performances and presentations by Dallas’ finest professional artists, as well as emerging, young artists, Concert for Kindness will captivate animal lovers and art lovers alike.

Proceeds from the Artists for Animals’ Concert for Kindness benefit Operation Kindness, the original and largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas.

Moody Performance Hall is located at 2520 Flora Street in Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. March 10. Single tickets are $100 each, which includes the concert, wine, a savory bite and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at artistsforanimalstx.com/buy-tickets/. The concert is made possible in part by the generous donors of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Grant for Principal Musicians.

About Artists For Animals

Artists for Animals, a 501(c)(3) organization, is a group of artists, sculptors, musicians, writers and animal lovers in support of animal rescue charities in North Texas. Originally founded in 2010, the nonprofit’s mission is to bring more art to people and, in turn, help find homes for more animals.

Teresa Berg, a nationally-recognized fine arts photographer, and Erin Hannigan, Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Oboe and 2018 recipient of the Ford Musician Awards for Excellence in Community Service, are organizers. They began Artists for Animals by fusing their talents of photography and music in support of animal rescue efforts in North Texas. Since then the organization has grown to attract more artists around North Texas.

Throughout the year, Artists for Animals hosts creative-driven fundraisers including the inspirational Concert for Kindness. Their annual dog calendar features former homeless pets who are beautifully photographed. Since its inception, the nonprofit has raised more than $300,000 for several North Texas animal rescues.

About Operation Kindness

Founded in 1976, Operation Kindness is the original and largest no-kill shelter in North Texas. Its mission is to care for homeless cats and dogs in a no-kill environment until each is adopted into responsible homes. Also to advocate humane values and behavior. In its 42 years of operation, Operation Kindness has saved more than 100,000 animals. Annually the shelter assists over 5,000 dogs and cats. They care for an average of 300 animals daily with another 150-200 animals in foster homes. Operation Kindness partners with 47 North Texas municipal shelters and rescues to save animals from euthanasia.

