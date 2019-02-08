Climate Survey Is First Step In Long Term DeSoto ISD Strategic Planning

DESOTO—​The DeSoto Independent School District is conducting an anonymous School Climate Survey to gather information about the experiences of DeSoto ISD students, staff and parents.

The 2019 Climate Survey is the first of many steps in the district’s upcoming strategic planning efforts aimed at re imagining DeSoto ISD this semester. Part of this process includes gathering open and honest feedback which is why DeSoto ISD has established this anonymous survey for our families, staff, and students.

The anonymous survey includes questions about school discipline, student support, student engagement, and safety conditions in each of our schools. There are also questions about school discipline, student support, student engagement, and safety conditions in each of our schools. We will be surveying our students and school teachers, administrators and non-instructional staff.

This information will be used to guide our educational practices and programs that support safe and orderly school learning communities.

All of the questions have been reviewed by district staff and are appropriate for school-aged students. A copy of the student survey is available at your child’s school for your review as well as on the District’s website.

Visit ​www.DeSotoISD.org/2019ClimateSurvey​ to access the survey.

The survey will publish Monday, February 4, 2019, and will be open through Monday, March 4, 2019. DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 9,800 students and 1,200 employees. The district is comprised of 13 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation.

The district’s 2020 Strategic Plan focuses on individualized learning, quality teachers, equal access and relationships in an effort to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.

