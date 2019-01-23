Captain Marvel: Who’s The Star?

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th and we have to wonder is the real star a feline? No doubt that’s not the case, but after watching the second Marvel trailer, I wanted to see more of Goose. I have lots of questions about the plot and how this movie fits in the Marvel universe.

Will this be a blockbuster hit because a female has the leading role or fall flat because its a new adventure without an existing fan base? You can’t spell h-e-r-o without “her”.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ CAPTAIN MARVEL is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Marvel Studios’ CAPTAIN MARVEL is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer.

Tickets are currently on sale. Captain Marvel opens everywhere on March 8. Also, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame,” arrives in theaters April 26, 2019!

