Sarah B. Smith’s new book Broken Beauty – Piecing Together Lives Shattered by Early-Onset Alzheimer’s is available for purchase everywhere books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book focuses on Sarah’s mother – known as “Beauty” to her family – and her family’s journey navigating the devastating world of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s.

Sarah was a young mother in her thirties, just finding her own way and in need of a mother as much as ever before, when her own mother’s illness struck. The family’s shock and pain at the disease’s manifestations has at times proven unbearable. Not only is Beauty still young and fit, she is also Sarah’s best friend. This powerful and personal story about a daughter facing the unthinkable and the love she found to carry her through will touch the hearts of everyone who reads it.

“Broken Beauty” shows a family that takes a firm hold on life and celebrates victory over tragedy. It is not a clinical, how-to book, but a personal account – a compelling God-ordained walk through one family’s experiencing loss. It is a love story between a husband/wife and a mother/daughter. Follow in Sarah’s shoes, as well as those of her father, on their heartbreaking – yet inspiring and encouraging – journey.

Sarah is a housewife, a mother of three, a lifelong Texan and a woman of deep faith. Her childhood was anchored by her family’s faith and their participation in church activities. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she worked in the software and high-tech industry before marrying and moving to Dallas.

Smith has served on various boards and committees, including the Greer Garson Gala, the Presbyterian Hospital Healthcare Foundation, East-West Ministries, AWARE Dallas and the Providence Christian School of Texas. She actively serves with her children in assisted living and memory care facilities and support organizations such as Council for Life, Alzheimer’s Association, Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Community Bible Study.

AWARE Affair “Celebrate The Moments” Blooms Of Hope Gala

Sarah is co-chairing the AWARE Affair CELEBRATE THE MOMENTS Blooms of Hope gala with Ginny Bond Fein on April 5 at Sixty Five Hundred. The event benefits AWARE – Fighting Alzheimer’s disease since 1989 and its grant recipients: Texas Winds Musical Outreach:, Juliette Fowler Communities, C. C. Young, Dallas Museum of Art, The Senior Source, Center for Brain Health, Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Jewish Family Service, Center for Vital Longevity and Baylor Healthcare System.

The Dallas Foundation, a 501(c)(3) publicly supported charity, is the fiscal sponsor of AWARE. Sponsorships, underwriting and tickets can be found on the website at AWAREDallas.org

