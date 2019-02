Best Southwest Police Blotter: January 2019

Glenn Heights

Mawell, Marcus Carel was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest – US Marshall on 1/4/19

Campos, Martin G was arrested on charges of DWI on 1/11/19

Sorrels, John was arrested on charges of Assault CBI FV on 1/12/19

Cedar Hill

Silas, Jadon Armand was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 900 Richards Dr, Cedar Hill, on 12/31/2018.

Jackson, Jaunte Shawntell was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (firearm) (F), at 715 Ballard St, Cedar Hill, on 01/01/2019.

Robinson, Steve John was arrested on charges of Cedar Hill- Disorderly Conduct- Language 149112-4202-0, M (M), at 280 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 01/01/2019.

Hardison, Veronica Lynn was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat, F (F), at 830 Richards Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/02/2019.

Tyson, Demetre Ramon was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 802 Dawson St, Cedar Hill, on 01/03/2019.

Humphrey, Edwin Lloyd was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 508 Capricorn Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/03/2019.

Griffin, Izayhah Dushan was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 350 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/04/2019.

Baker, Teresa Antoinette was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/05/2019.

Watson, James Theodore was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 600 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 01/06/2019. Acosta, Tomas was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 548 Rocky Cedar Hill, on 01/06/2019. Johnson, Deresia Lache was arrested on charges of Cedar Hill Pd- Local- Assault By Contact 157337-4211, M (M), at 3723 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, on 01/06/2019. Gallegos, Roger was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 400 N Roberts Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/06/2019. Sabbath, Keiontae was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 01/06/2019. Tucker, Ataj Rahkemeyahn was arrested on charges of Poss Of Child Pornography (F), at 1349 Armstrong Dr, Desoto, on 01/07/2019. Brown, Tierra Cashae was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/08/2019. Zacharias, Jacob Jr was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 100 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/09/2019. Martin-davis, Chawana Shunta was arrested on charges of Cedar Hill – Assault By Contact – 1546624211, M (M), at 200 W Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/09/2019. Brown, Tyson Clarence was arrested on charges of Theft Of Firearm (from Motor Vehicle), F (F), at 900 Turner Ct, Cedar Hill, on 01/10/2019. Alexander, Brittany Shaterra was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 139 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/10/2019. Early, Mark Anthony was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 459 Maplegrove Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/11/2019. Price, Kijuan was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/11/2019. Burris, Antwon was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury M), at 926 Shady Brook Ln, Cedar Hill, on 01/11/2019. Benjamin, Sterlin Andrew was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1351 Calvert Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/13/2019. Breedlove, Lacey James was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, methadones (F), at 400 Mckinley St, Cedar Hill, on 01/15/2019.

Whitaker, Edward Jerome was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm By Felon (F), at 100 Meadowbend Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/15/2019.

Carroll, Marvin Jerome was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 513 Majestic Park Ln, Cedar Hill, on 01/16/2019.

Collier, Ruby C. was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/16/2019. Haynes, Marissa Christina was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (other Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 1525 Arkansas Ln, Grand Prairie, on 01/17/2019. Whitaker, Elest was arrested on charges of Forgery Financial Instrument Enh Iat, F (F), at 207 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/18/2019. Hayes, Rance Aaron was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 453 Dollins St, Cedar Hill, on 01/19/2019. Fillinger, Chance Lewis was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k (all Other Theft) (F), at 1800 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/20/2019. Hall, Zane Wallis was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k (all Other Theft) (F), at 1800 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/20/2019. Masters, Kevin Lewis was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated W/child Under 15 Yoa (F), at 100 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 01/21/2019. Evans, Kenneth Robert was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k (receiving And Concealing) (F), at 2000 Jasmine Cir, Cedar Hill, on 01/21/2019. Mims, Rickey Lynn was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (all Other Theft) (M), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/23/2019.

Maupin, Samir Khanfar was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 201 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 01/26/2019.

Brown, Mazie Imani was arrested on charges of Robbery (strong Arm-hands,fists,feet,etc) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 01/26/2019.

Johnson, Isaiah La Melvin was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Vehicle (from A Motor Vehicle) (M), at 2613 Whispering Oaks Cv, Cedar Hill, on 01/26/2019.

Butler, Cornel Thomas was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Vehicle (from A Motor Vehicle) (M), at 2613 Whispering Oaks Cv, Cedar Hill, on 01/26/2019.

Butler, Dornell Izaya was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Vehicle (from A Motor Vehicle) (M), at 2613 Whispering Oaks Cv, Cedar Hill, on 01/26/2019.

Smith, John Marcus was arrested on charges of Assault W/ Prev Conv (F), at 736 Lemons Dr, Cedar Hill, on 01/27/2019.

Lancaster

Decluette, Charles Ira was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Ma at 640 W Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster on 1/1/19

Dortch, Horace Conrad was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M) at 100 W Telephone Road and Dallas Avenue, Lancaster on 1/1/19

Bernal, Jorge Jaime was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 F3 (F) at 200 Pine Street, Lancaster on 1/1/19

Howell, Pam Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 F3 (F) at 1122 W Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster on 1/3/19

Martinez, Martha Alice was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 F3 at 900 W Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster on 1/5/19

Cervantes, Juan Carlos was arrested on charges of Abandoning Or Endangering Child Fs (F) at 900 Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster on 1/5/19

Washington, Shernard was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 (fv) (F) at 485 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster on 1/5/19

Griffin, Patrick was arrested on charges of Theft- Shoplifting Fs (F) at 170 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster on 1/6/19

Langley, Liza Ann was arrested on charges of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 F1 (F) at 2700 W Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster on 1/6/19

Richard, Angela Lakecia was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F) at 2226 Barnett, Lancaster on 1/7/19

Tanner, Timothy Bernard was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Firearms F3 (F) at 1510 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster on 1/8/19

Stembridge, Benjamin Jeremiah was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1900 W Belt Line Rd, Lancaster, on 01/14/2019.

Alexander, Latodd Detray was arrested on charges of Sexual Performance By A Child F1, F (F), at 907 Sycamore Ln, Lancaster, on 01/16/2019.

Mcneil, Kendral Ramon was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 640 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 01/18/2019.

Buchanan, Dedrrick Darrie was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Fs (F), at 500 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 01/19/2019.

Moss, Levon was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 1349 Meadow Creek Dr, Lancaster, on 01/19/2019.

Henderson, Jeremiah Larique was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 2665 St Andrews Dr, Lancaster, on 01/20/2019.

Thursby, Deundrey Rashard was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery F1 (F), at 170 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 01/24/2019.

Benson, Rondale Dewayne was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 2286 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 01/24/2019.

Mccray, Cristopher John was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (M), at 1300 Johns Ave, Lancaster, on 01/26/2019.

Denis, Rudy was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 1300 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 01/27/2019.

Turner, Brian Joshaun was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 1408 Logan Dr, Lancaster, on 01/27/2019.

Ramirez, Victor was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 2 F2 (F), at 123 Annette St, Lancaster, on 01/27/2019.

DeSoto

Hardeman, Tyrion Karday was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct (fighting) (M), at 1404 Deer Creek Dr, Desoto, on 12/31/2018.

Brown, Donavan D. was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g(all Others, Barbiturates, benzedrine) (F), at 1100 E Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 01/03/2019. Bogan, Patrise Loreen was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (knife Or Cut Instr) (F), at 1020 Rosemont Dr, Desoto, on 01/03/2019. Galloway, Damitra Latreice was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (knife Or Cut Instr) (F), at 1805 Bramble Creek Dr, Desoto, on 01/04/2019. Eden, Ashley Renee was arrested on charges of Dso- Criminal Tress In Habittion M1820687, M (M), at 700 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 01/04/2019. Nielson, Daniel Allen was arrested on charges of Out-criminal Mischief>100<750-m1839730, M (M), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 01/05/2019.

Dixon, Leslie Bernard was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (other Dang Weap), F (F), at 320 E Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 01/05/2019.

Walter, Demetrius Domonique was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 100 S Crestwood Blvd, Desoto, on 01/08/2019.

Smith, Cardiz Shamal was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry) (F), at 900 N Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/10/2019.

Williams, Anthony Laray-elija was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry) (F), at 900 N Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/10/2019.

Flores, Issac Jamal was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Habitation (forcible Entry) (F), at 900 N Cedar Hill Rd, Cedar Hill, on 01/10/2019.

Island, Destinee Keishae was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Causes Serious Bodily Inj(w/ Knife-cutting Inst) (F), at 1020 Scotland Dr, Desoto, on 01/10/2019.

Wright, Stanley was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 2101 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 01/11/2019.

Swearingin, Landren T. was arrested on charges of So Dallas Co- Outside- Agg Assault / Dw, F (F), at 200 Goldeneye Dr, Desoto, on 01/11/2019.

Hawkins, Shawn Andral was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat, F (F), at 812 Newberry Ct, Desoto, on 01/12/2019.

Jones, Deandre Quintel was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 1320 Mallard Dr, Desoto, on 01/13/2019.

Manning, Cydney Celeste was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1104 Gold Finch Dr, Desoto, on 01/13/2019.

Pryor, Caleb Michael was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1300 W Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 01/13/2019.

Washington, Shernard Curvin was arrested on charges of Dallas Co – Agg Ass Dw/fv – F1939461, F (F), at 150 N I35e Sr, Lancaster, on 01/16/2019.

Jones, Ahjuan (B M, 17) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Trespass In Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt (M), at 213 Wellington Dr, Desoto, on 01/16/2019.

Davenport King, Broderick Lam was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threat Of Family/household (M), at 1120 The Meadows Pkwy, Desoto, on 01/17/2019.

Altman, Hamilton Rhys was arrested on charges of Agg Sexual Assault Child (penetration), F (F), at 1822 N I35e Sr, Lancaster, on 01/18/2019.

Osorio, Michelle was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 757 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 01/20/2019.

Jones, Brittany Lynn was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 208 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 01/22/2019.

Uzzel, Whitney Leann was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 951 W Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 01/23/2019.

Shelton, Antonio Dontrel was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g Dfz Iat (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, code (F), at 604 Daisy Dr, Desoto, on 01/25/2019.

Wiley, Darrell Wayne was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1225 E Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, on 01/27/2019.

Duncanville

Lacy, Jason Jamaall was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 700 N Main Street, Duncanville o 1/4/19

Beaty, Anthony Marcus was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 907 S Peach St, Duncanville on 1/4/19

Peters, Jeffrey Alan was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm By Felon, F (F) at 1507 Ferguson Lane, Duncanville on 1/4/19

Hernandez, Isaac Alexander was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 543 Summit Ridge Drive, Duncanville on 1/6/19

Hernandez-garcia, Oscar Alberto was arrested on charges of Burglary of Vehicle (all other Theft) (M) at 1300 Oriole Blvd, Duncanville on 1/6/19

Vidaurri, Luis Arquimidez was arrested on charges of Burglary of Vehicle W/ Prev 2 or more Conv (all other theft) (F) at 1300 Oriole Blvd., Duncanville on 1/6/19

Navarrete, Jaimez, Javier was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, at 3500 Wheatland Road, Dallas on 1/6/19

Cortez, Salena Lee was arrested on charges of Unauth Use of Vehicle-autos (F) at 322 W Wheatland Rd, Duncanville on 1/10/19

Guitierrez, Humberto Jr. was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 4735 W Redbird lane, Dallas on 1/10/19

Wiley, Ottauna Unique was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 523 Power Drive, Duncanville on 1/11/19

Woods, Nikkia Nicole was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/Pv/theft Prop >$20k<$100k (F) at 900 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 1/11/19

Brashear, Willie Rogers was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1237 Misty Lane, Duncanville on 1/12/19

Vanegas, Caitlin Savanah was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 415 Thrush Avenue, Duncanville on 1/13/19

Valdivia, Rubella Solis was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 418 Falling Leaves Dr, Duncanville on 1/13/19

Perez, Precious Monique was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (all others, barbiturates, benezedrine) (F) at 1000 S Peach Street, Duncanville on 1/15/19

Jones, Yochunn Bernard was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So/Pv Forgery Gov Ins (F) at 335 Fouts Avenue, Duncanville on 1/15/19

Kozemczak, Karen Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1918 Blueridge Drive, Duncanville on 1/15/19

Yanez, Jesus Felipe was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm by Felon (F) at 200 W Davis St, Duncanville on 1/15/19

Samuela, Shawn Derail was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence at 201 Hickory Drive, Duncanville on 1/17/19

Phifer, David Junior was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 107 N Cedar Ridge Drive, Duncanville o 1/18/19

White, Deverrean Laron was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So / Pv Theft Prop 20k<100k, at 615 S Main Street, Duncanville on 1/22/19

Sayles, Gregory Neil was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (knife or Cut Instr) at 109 Hickory Drive, Duncanville on 1/24/19

Lofton, Jonathan, Charles was arrested on charges of Assault Family/household Member W/prev conviction, F at 418 Red Sage Lane, Duncanville on 1/27/19

