Best Southwest Police Blotter: August 13 to September 9, 2018

Glenn Heights

Barnes, Taquavein was arrested on charges of Unlawful carrying of a weapon, DeSoto PD warrant, Irving PD warrant on 8/18/18

Gibson, Myles was arrested on charges of Unlawful carrying of weapon on 8/18/18

Pajda, Christopher was arrested on charges of Assault causing bodily injury FV search or transport on 8/18/18

Lowell, Catherine was arrested on charges of burglary of a building on 9/4/18

Miller, Adrian was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence on 9/7/18

Haynes, Devonte was arrested on charges of Driving while intoxicated on 9/10/18

Holloway, Nicholas was arrested on charges of Assault causes bodily injury family violence, Cedar Hill and Dallas PD warrants on 9/11/18

Cedar Hill

Wadsworth, Chase Alan was arrested on charges of (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1321 Middleton Dr, Cedar Hill, on 08/15/2018.

Wigfall, Harvey Lee was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500, M (M), at 2724 Lake Cove, Cedar Hill, on 08/19/2018.

Harris-scott, Davia Lashon Yvette was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 08/19/2018.

Hampton, James was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 620 W Division St, Arlington, on 08/20/2018.

Anderson, Ladonna Rachelle was arrested on charges of Loc- Assault By Contact 152031-4211, M (M), at 111 W Commerce St, Dallas, on 08/20/2018.

Baker, Scott Andrew was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 200 Hood Dr, Cedar Hill, on 08/23/2018.

Martinez, Joshua Andrew was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1300 Turnbridge Dr, Glenn Heights, on 08/25/2018.

Carter, Earl Lewis Zachery was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 400 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 08/26/2018.

Jordan, Kevion Demar was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 700 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 08/28/2018.

Lopez, Eduardo was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 2738 Fountainview Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 08/29/2018.

Okorougo, Godson Ifeanyi was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 904 Applewood Dr, Cedar Hill, on 08/30/2018.

Taulton, Angel Shavon was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weap (hand/fist/feet), F (F), at 300 Capricorn Dr, Cedar Hill, on 08/30/2018.

Brown, Rodney Darnell was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 726 Cross Creek Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/01/2018.

Bryan, Bruce Allison was arrested on charges of Clark Co So – Child Molestation In The First Degree, F (F), at 410 Anderson Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/01/2018.

Plasky, Bradley Alexander was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1500 Majestic Meadows Dr, Glenn Heights, on 09/02/2018.

Davis, Anqunette Lashone was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 720 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/02/2018.

Gordon, Cedric Lawrence was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury M), at 1019 Cove Hollow Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/02/2018.

Swindler, Nicole Leigh was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 739 N Highway 67, Cedar Hill, on 09/03/2018.

Armstrong, Miriam Hali was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) (M), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 09/03/2018.

Bozeman, Brandon Eugene was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj (F), at 700 Bishop St, Cedar Hill, on 09/04/2018.

Dumas, Michael was arrested on charges of Warrant Outside F1657143s Pv/robbery, F (F), at 908 W Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/04/2018.

Marshall, Cortney Jermont was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 511 Grand Teton St, Cedar Hill, on 09/06/2018.

Baker, Ricky Lynn was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 205 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/07/2018.

Mccarthy, Darrian Benjamin was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 720 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/08/2018.

Jackson, Larry Don was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 309 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/08/2018.

Mcmillen, Sara Mayhew was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 437 Weaver St, Cedar Hill, on 09/08/2018.

Chisolm, Decota Jerome was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threat Cause Fear Of Imminent Sbi (M), at 300 Teakwood Ln, Cedar Hill, on 09/09/2018.

Lancaster

Turner, Haley Mikael was arrested on charges of Burglary Fs (F), at 1005 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 08/13/2018.

Byrd, Antwone Javon was arrested on charges of Burglary Fs (F), at 1005 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 08/13/2018.

Walker, Kimarques Desean was arrested on charges of Burglary Fs (F), at 1005 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 08/13/2018.

Thomas, Ryan Chad was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1316 Neches Pl, Lancaster, on 08/13/2018.

Zuniga, Rogelio was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1438 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 08/16/2018.

Johnson, Maquilon Nyzja was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1227 Willow Creek Dr, Lancaster, on 08/16/2018.

Lopez, Mayolo Leon was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 4386 Franklin St, Lancaster, on 08/17/2018.

Harrington, Jazray Kendall Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1322 Harvest Hill Ln, Lancaster, on 08/18/2018.

Lacy, Reginald Laray was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 1605 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 08/18/2018.

Chavers, Toni Denise was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) at 1542 Chapman Drive, Lancaster on 8/20/18

Marshall, Damon Tyrell was arrested on charges of Warrant/other Agency (F) at 1601 Willowbrook Street, Lancaster on 8/21/18

Stevens, Jan Denae was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 (fv) at 1338 Greenbriar Lane, Lancaster at 8/22/18

Brown, John Earl was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) at 622 Hearthstone Drive, Lancaster on 8/23/18

Johnson, Kevon Jamarcion was arrested on charges of Assault by threat Mc (fv) at 1310 Kentucky Avenue, Lancaster on 8/24/18

Davis, Robbie Dewayne was arrested on charges of Parole and Pardons (f) at 600 Yale Drive, Lancaster on 8/24/18

Gooden, Jamonce James was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) at 1017 Blackberry Trail, Lancaster on 8/25/18

Barlow, Edgar Andrew was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 2 F3 (F) at 194 Rolling Hills Place, Lancaster on 8/28/18

Moreno, Omero was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest or Detention Fs (F) at 800 Lexington Drive, Lancaster on 8/28/18

Smart, Robert Vernon was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 2 F3 (F) at 1301 Long Branch Drive, Lancaster on 8/30/18

Castleberry, Marlon Joseph was arrested on charges of Assault by Threat Mc (fv) at 3824 Patman Drive, Lancaster on 9/1/18

Landers, Jerry A-1 was arrested on charges of Evading arrest or detention F3 (f) at 600 Eighth Street, Lancaster on 9/1/18

Jackson, Rodney Darnell was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb at 1308 Johns Avenue, Lancaster on 9/2/18

Stephenson, Johnathan Jamaal was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F) at 936 S Pepperidge Drive, Lancaster 9/2/18

Renshaw Derek William was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) at 201 Oak Street, Lancaster on 9/3/18

Canales, Rubio Jose Enrique was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) at 1114 Southridge Drive, Lancaster on 9/3/18

Jenkins, Ladarious Duenta was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 900 River Bend Dr, Lancaster, on 09/10/2018.

Bolton, Terry Dwayne was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F1 (F), at 3100 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 09/11/2018.

Moreira, Claudia was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 1605 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 09/11/2018.

Bourn, Edward Maurice was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (M), at 500 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, on 09/11/2018.

Barfield, Briana Me Shell was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1105 Alicia Ln, Lancaster, on 09/12/2018.

Scott, Emmanuel Justin was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1516 Dewberry Blvd, Lancaster, on 09/13/2018.

Lang, Cortland Trestian was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (fv) (M), at 1516 Becky Ln, Lancaster, on 09/15/2018.

Alonzo, Adelaido Jr was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1255 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 09/15/2018.

Martinez Alonzo, Angie was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (M), at 1255 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 09/15/2018.

DeSoto

Urquhart, Valerie Lushandre was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury

Family Member (M), at 1000 Lilac Ln, Desoto, on 08/13/2018.

Montgomery, Darian was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 1404 Mossy Ridge Dr, Desoto, on 08/17/2018.

Logan, Quaylon Donta was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief Damage/destr Worship/school, F (F), at 916 Granite Ln, Desoto, on 08/18/2018.

Burns, Charsala Simone was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 1310 E

Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 08/20/2018.

Medford, Brandi Dawn was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codein (F), at 801 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 08/21/2018.

Caballero, Miguel Angel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 513 Shannon Cir, Desoto, on 08/25/2018.

Wiley, Elliott Glenn was arrested on charges of Dallas County – Pv/burg Of Hab – F1512267y, F (F), at 1300 Dynamic Dr, Desoto, on 08/25/2018.

Martin, Clarence Duke was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1401 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 08/26/2018.

Averhart, Kailymn was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1418 Dusky Thrush Dr, Desoto, on 08/26/2018.

Brewster, Travis Edward was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 910 Teakwood Ln, Desoto, on 09/12/2018.

Johnson, Keshon Catrell was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 2400 Bolton Boone Dr, Desoto, on 09/12/2018.

Johnson, Lenora Anderson was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 928 Foxwood Dr, Desoto, on 09/13/2018.

Hargraves, Stacie Vannique was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g (all Others, Barbiturates, benzedrine) (M), at 100 Seahawk Dr, Desoto, on 09/13/2018.

Duncanville

Choice, Khalil D’brien was arrested on charges of Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k from Motor Vehicles (F) at 8081 Marvin D Love Freenway, Duncanville on 8/13/18

Davis, Fredrick Lee was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon (firearm) (F) at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 8/19/18

Johnson, Lacy Devine was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt – Pv/credit/debit card abuse (F) at 300 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on

Ross, Christopher Andrew was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/assault Fv bodily injury at 800 North Cockrell Road, Duncanville on 8/23/18

Smith, Jarvis Juvance was arrested on charges of Robbery (strong arms – hands, fists, feet, etc…) (F) at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 8/24/18

Cordova, Irma was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 714 Hill City Drive, Duncanville on 8/26/18

Aburto-Villanueva, Erica was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying weapon at 100 South Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 8/27/18

Rodgers, Donte Reshod was arrested on charges of poss marj 4 oz. <5lbs Dfz Iat (F) at 804 South Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 8/29/18

Pugh, Andrew Leon was arrested on charges of Dso wrt – Fv Strangulation No Loss of Con (F) at 219 Rockaway Drive, Duncanville on 8/30/18

Willie-pryor, Tammy Deanna was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1303 Deer Ridge Drive, Duncanville on 8/30/18

Parker, Jazmaine Dy’wnisha was arrested on charges of Abandon Endanger child w/ intent to return (F) at 700 W Center Street, Duncanville on 8/31/18

Reese, Darren Devon was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/sexual assault of a child (F) at 600 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 8/31/18

Wilson, Dameon Darae was arrested on charges of Assault family/household member w/ prev conv (F) 514 Meadowglen Drive, Duncanville on 9/1/18

Mcclellan, Coleman Shane was arrested on charges of Assault Causes bodily injury at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 9/2/18

Gray, Kendrick Kente was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 323 Royal Avenue, Duncanville on 9/3/18

West, Outavia Raquel was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 yoa (F) at 301 E Highway 67, Duncanville on 9/3/18

Bell, Damian Jacquin was arrested on charges of Burglary of Vehicle (from a Motor Vehicle) at 202 Jellison Blvd., Duncanville on 9/5/18

Williams, Thurman was arrested on charges of Man Del Cs pg 1 >=4g<200g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, cod (F) at 730 N Merrill Avenue, Duncanville on 9/5/18

Duran, Matthew Alexander was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault With deadly weapon (firearm) (F) at 418 E Red Bird Lane, Duncanville on 9/7/18

Hoad, Phillip Rollin was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/pv theft prop <$2500 2/more previous conv (F) at Ei20 Sr/s Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 9/7/18

Morris, Artavis Depatrick was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery – firearm (F) at 714 N Merrell Avenue, Duncanville on 9/7/18

Roberts, Tiffany Snow was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 9/9/18

Curry, Malcolm Demond was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt – criminal trespass at 607 S Main Street, Duncanville on 9/9/18

Graham, Dlyn Denise was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 800 South Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 9/9/18

Comments

comments