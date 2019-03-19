Best Southwest Elections May 4 Candidate Listing

Below is a listing of Best Southwest City and School District races on the Saturday, May 4, 2019 Joint Election ballot. The registration deadline to vote in this election is April, 4, 2019. Are you registered? Early Voting takes place at various location April 22-30, 2019. For more information visit www.dallascountyvotes.org.
Cedar Hill
Mayor
Jami McCain
Stephen Mason
Place 3
Alan Sims
Valerie Banks
Place 5
Gregory Glover
Kim Rimmer
Victor Gonzalez
Place 1
Michael Lewis
Shirley Daniels
Cedar Hill ISD
Place 1
Shomega Daniels-Austin
Gayle Sims, Incumbent
Place 2
Keisha Lankford
Arriel Stewart
Carma Morgan
DeSoto
Mayor
Rachel Proctor
Curtistene McCowan, Incumbent
Byron Sanders
Place 3
Albert Moten
Nicole Raphael, Incumbent
Place 4
Sabrina Mathis
Andre Byrd, Sr.
Place 5
Marikay Dewberry
Dinah Marks
Kenneth Watts
DeSoto ISD
Place 1
Carl Sherman Jr., Incumbent
Cynthia Watson-Banks
Place 2
Kathy Goad, Incumbent
Tongee Flemming
Duncanville
District 1
Joe Veracruz
Matthew Jones
Monte Anderson
District 5
Johnette Jameson, Incumbent
Michael Miner
At-Large
Patrick Harvey
Patrick Le Blanc, Incumbent
Duncanville ISD
Place 1
Jacqueline (Jackie) Culton
Tom Kennedy, Incumbent
Place 2
Phil McNeely, incumbent
Place 3
Alexander K Bomgardner
Janet Veracruz
Dorothy Samuell Wolverton
Lancaster
District 1
Carol Strain Burk, Incumbent
Alan Beavers
Larry Walsted
District 3
Marco J. Mejia, Incumbent
District 5
Racheal Hill, Incumbent
Katherine Hail
Lancaster ISD
District 3
Rhonda Davis Crawford, Incumbent
Cecile Sharper
Deborah Jackson
District 6
Kevin Davis Jr., Incumbent
Carolyn Ann Morris
Chenique Lewis
Grand Prairie
Mayor
Ron Jensen, Incumbent
Angela Luckey
District 2
James Swafford, Incumbent
Mary Dominguez-Santini
Donnie DeGrate
District 4
Richard Fregoe, Incumbent
Joe Tarrant
John Lopez
Grand Prairie ISD
District 6
Emily Liles
Norris Rideaux
George Espinosa
At-Large Place 7
Burke Hall, Incumbent
David DeLeon
Mike Riley
Patty Harris
Hutchins
Choose three Council Members-at-Large
Raymond Elmore, Incumbent
Brenda Campbell, Incumbent
Demarcus Odom, Incumbent
Melvin Keeler
Freddie Chism
Midlothian
Place 3
Walter Darrach
Theodore “Ted” Miller
Place 4
David Capehart Jr.
Leland Wickliffe
Midlothian ISD
Place 4
Matt Sanders, Incumbent
Crystal Rentz
Place 5
Robert Soto
Mansfield
Mayor
David Cook, Incumbent
Place 2
Brent Newsom, Incumbent
Giancarlo Arevalo
Mansfield ISD
Place 3
Rachel Canedy, Incumbent
Elija F. Muhammad
Ifeanyl Ufondu
Place 4
Raul Gonzalez, Incumbent
Angela Amason
Place 5
Karen Macucci, Incumbent
Tania Sosa
Frank Murray
Red Oak*
Place 2
Ben Goodwyn
Place 4
Ron Wilson, Incumbent
Place 5
Michael Braly
*Races will be cancelled as all seats running unopposed.
Red Oak ISD
Place 1
Dr. Joy Shaw
Place 2
Brian Sebring
Place 5
Donny Lutrick
Michelle Porter
Penny Story
Sean Kelly
Ovilla*
Mayor
Richard Dormier
Place 2
Dean Oberg
Place 4
Doug Hunt
Special Election
Proposition 1: To reauthorize the local sales and use tax at the rate of one fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
*Races will be cancelled as all seats running unopposed.