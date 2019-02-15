Award-winning Musical “Anastasia” Opens Feb. 19

The national tour of “Anastasia,” the award-winning new Broadway musical, opens Feb. 19 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway across America (BAA), the show runs through March 3.

Ticket prices start at $20 (pricing subject to change), and are on sale now at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768.

From the Tony Award® -winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” and inspired by the beloved films, “Anastasia” is the new Broadway musical that’s “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Creative Team Features Book By Terrence McNally, Score By Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens

The musical features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

Other creative team members are Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.

Currently celebrating an open-ended run on Broadway, “Anastasia” began performances on March 23, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Critics exclaimed, “Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full — one of the season’s strongest! (NBC)” and “Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)”.

“Anastasia” has played to sold-out crowds on Broadway since officially opening in April 2017. It has garnered multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes Academy Award-nominated favorite “Journey to the Past.” Also featured are new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare’s haunting “In My Dreams,” Ramin Karimloo’s passionate “Still,” and Derek Klena’s heartracing “My Petersburg.”

The national tour will also travel to Bass Hall in Fort Worth May 28-June 2, where it will be presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth. For information, visit basshall.com.

For more information about “Anastasia” or Dallas Summer Musicals exciting 2019-2020 season, please visit dallassummermusicals.org.

Comments

comments