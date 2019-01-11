Amber Terrace Discovery and Design Early Childhood Center Registration Opens

DESOTO—This Saturday, January 12, 2019, parents can visit Amber Terrace Discovery and Design Early Childhood Center to enroll their child at DeSoto ISD’s early childhood campus which focuses on delivering specialized instruction at a campus solely designated for pre-kindergarten students.

The 2019 DeSoto ISD Pre-K Round-up is set to take place from 8 am to noon for students who will be four years old during the 2019-2020 school year. The event is a one-stop pre-k enrollment shop and can help families complete the online application and enrollment and other support.

Data shows that students who attend DeSoto Independent School District pre-K and stay with the district significantly outperform their peers by third grade.

“Pre-K and kinder education is extremely beneficial to providing students a solid early foundation for learning,” said Myla Wilson, Director of Early Childhood Education in DeSoto ISD.

“Additional classrooms have been made available through the district’s partnerships with area day care facilities through grant programs to support three-year-old early childhood education opportunities. DeSoto ISD wants to build a continuum upon that early exposure by making our four-year-old program at Amber Terrace and the districtwide kinder programs at each campus more easily accessible. The demand for early childhood education is clear here in DeSoto ISD. Parents should apply soon, as Amber Terrace Discovery and Design Early Childhood Academy is starting to fill up along with the district’s available kinder seats!”

Pre-K Program Requirements

DeSoto ISD offers free Pre-K programs for children who will be four-years-old on or before September 1, 2019 and meet at least ONE of these requirements.

The child is eligible to take part in the national free or reduced-price school lunch program. To find out if your child is eligible:

•Unable to speak/comprehend English language.

•The child is homeless.

•The child is a dependent of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces.

•The child is or has been in foster care.

•The child is a dependent of a recipient of the State of Texas Award.

For children who do not meet one of the five eligibility requirements, a limited number of spots for tuition-based pre-K are available at Amber Terrace at a little over $500 per month per child.

For more information on the pre-K application process and requirements, contact the DeSoto ISD Early Childhood Education Office at 469.297.4556.

Families interested in enrolling their children in the district’s kindergarten programs should contact the district’s Office of Administrative Support Services at 972.223.6666 or visit www.DeSotoISD.org/Enrollment for more information.

DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 10, 200 students and 1,200 employees. The district is comprised of 13 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. A District of Innovation, DeSoto ISD’s mission statement is preparing students academically and socially to be problem solvers and productive citizens.

The district’s 2020 Strategic Plan focuses on individualized learning, quality teachers, equal access and relationships in an effort to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.

For more information about DeSoto ISD, visit www.desotoisd.org.

