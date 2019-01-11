2020 Ford Explorer Is Completely Redesigned With Adventure In Mind

It’s a challenge to take a winning recipe and make it better, but that’s exactly what Ford is attempting to do with the all new 2020 Ford Explorer. When you hold the title of ‘America’s all-time best-selling SUV’, you have big expectations from current and potential customers.

So, Ford has re-designed their popular SUV with lighter, leaner and stronger construction. Engineers used more aluminum and high-strength steel throughout the Explorer. Built on a unibody chassis Ford’s new Explorer has a rear wheel drive architecture.

Under the hood, engineers boast drivers will find more powerful and efficient EcoBoost® engines, with two choices: the base turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four paired with a 10 speed automatic transmission or the more powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 also with 10 speed automatic transmission.

With customer feedback in mind, Ford says the Explorer has smart new technology to help tackle all of life’s adventures. Wireless charging, FordPass Connect, four USB ports and an available 10.1-inch touch screen mounted in portrait configuration are just a few examples of available tech.

“Explorer drivers told us what they want – more capability, more power, more space,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development and purchasing. “They want more technology, not just for the driver, but for the whole family. And they want all of it with a beautifully sporty exterior. This new Explorer gives them all of that, and more, helping make every journey more enjoyable.”

More Bang For Your Buck

Knowing the SUV market is crowded and competitive Ford seeks to offer more standard features including a power liftgate, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with all-new 10-speed transmission, 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC® 3, FordPass Connect™ Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and more. The all new 2020 Ford Explorer will be available in five trim levels: base, XLT, Limited, ST, and Platinum.A hybrid model has also been announced with more details to come. The starting price for the base model rises by $400, to $33,860. Prices for other trim levels have not been released.

“We obsessed about what Explorer customers need and want,” said Bill Gubing, Explorer chief engineer. “We met with customer groups, pored through internet forums, and dissected social media posts to determine what they love about today’s Explorer and understand their pain points. Then we found ways to improve it across the board. Every enhancement on this all-new Explorer was inspired by our customers.”

Explorer comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of driver-assist technologies including:

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, which includes Pedestrian

Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support

Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane-Keeping System

Rearview camera with built-in lens cleaner

Auto headlamps with auto high-beams

So far everything we’ve read has us excited about the all new Explorer. It sounds like the perfect three row SUV for the active family that wants safety and technology, with the ability to handle multiple activities on and off the road. The all-new Explorer is manufactured at Chicago Assembly Plant and will arrive in dealerships this summer.

