2019 Thrift Studio Kickoff Party For Nonprofit Dwell With Dignity

Over 200 attendees packed Aidan Gray’s new showroom in the Design District to kick off 2019 Thrift Studio. An Art + Color Party raised awareness for the largest fundraiser of Dwell with Dignity, a 501 c 3 nonprofit that helps families escape poverty and homelessness through design.

The 4,500-square foot space was a complimenting backdrop to Thrift Studio’s kick-off festivities, including exciting announcements about this year’s Honorary Chair, Art Chair, participating interior designer and retail partners, and sponsors. Guests sipped on wine and enjoyed delectable bites from Doug Boster Catering.

The 36 participating artists, curated by Art Chair Mione Plant, displayed their original art pieces. Dwell with Dignity Founder, Interior Designer Lisa Robison said that besides raising funds for Dwell with Dignity, Thrift Studio is also a source connecting artists with interior designers.

Robison said, “It is hard to be an artist, to create something personal, to put it out there to the public, and then to donate it. Thank you for putting your hearts into this. We appreciate you.”

Dwell with Dignity’s annual Thrift Studio is a luxury home furnishings pop-up shop offering dramatic discounts on luxury home décor, furniture, and original art with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Dwell with Dignity. Big name local designers team up with retailers to create stunning vignettes to showcase and sell their high-end goods plus original artwork from a select list of local designers.

2019 Participants

Honorary Chair: Kimberly Schlegel Whitman; Art Chair: Mione Plant; Designer Judy Aldridge + Genesis Thrift Store; Retailer Partners: Pulp Design Studios + S. Harris; Maestri Studio + Mitchell Gold-Bob Williams; Holly Hickey Moore + RJones and Associates + SUPPLY; Russell Brightwell and Alice Cottrell + Stark Carpet; Peters Cates Designs + Peacock Alley + Kravet; Harbinger Designs + Casita; Brant McFarlain.

2019 Artists

Lydia Abigail, Jennifer Ayyad, Barbara Baldwin, Anne Beletic, Jessica Bell, Brenda Bogart, Stephanie Bray, Teresa Bristol, Linda Chidsey, Ginger Cochran, Foster Cranz, Carolyn Joe Daniel, Nicole Davis,Melissa Ellis, Ben Fluno, Jordan Gomez, Margaret Harris, Silky Hart, JoJo Herda, Stacie Hernandez,Andrea Holmes, Carolyn Kerr, Joyce Landry, Cathy Manning, Amy McKenzie, Christ Merril, Clare Minella, Ethan Moss, Roma Osowo, Gregory Piazza, Nataliya Plambeck, Mione Plant, Lori Rayfield, Margaret Rehwinkel, Laura Runge, Kristina Taherzadeh.

Thrift Studio

Thrift Studio, benefiting Dwell with Dignity, will be held at Dallas Design Center (1250 Slocum Street, #550, Dallas, TX 75207) from April 5th to May 4th and is free to enter. There will also be an Opening Preview Party, hosted by nationally-recognized author and lifestyle expert Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, with a cocktail reception and first-shopping rights on April 4th. General admission tickets to the Preview Party, 7pm – 9pm, are $125. VIP tickets with premiere shopping starting at 6pm and an elevated culinary and mixology experience, are $175 each. For more information and to purchase tickets to the Opening Preview Party, visit thriftstudio.com.

Dwell with Dignity

Dwell with Dignity is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to help families escape poverty and homelessness through design, one family at a time. We partner with the interior design industry and social services agencies to provide home furnishings to families who have managed to obtain permanent housing, but do not have the funds to purchase the many items needed to make their new residence a home, including all furniture, art, bedding, kitchen supplies, food in the pantry and their first night’s meal. With the assistance that DwD provides, a huge burden is lifted from the families we serve. They can now focus on their jobs, their children and their futures. Academics improve. Play dates are made. Plans are made for birthdays, holiday gatherings and family dinners, setting the stage for breaking the cycle of poverty and setting up future generations for success. Dwellwithdignity.org.

