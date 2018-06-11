Dallas Arboretum Summer Activities for Families

Lyman Whitaker’s Kinetic Art sculptures juxtaposed with the beautiful gardens at the Dallas Arboretum are stunning works of art. The 5 to 27 feet tall copper wind spinners depend upon their surroundings to provide movement, and Texas winds keep them whirling like dervishes.

Whitaker says, “The garden is a perfect venue for my pieces. Since they are derived from plant forms, they feel at home among plants.”

The exhibition is made possible by Leopold Gallery, which represents Lyman Whitaker and is handling purchases with a portion benefiting the Dallas Arboretum. The exhibit is presented by Reliant and also supported in part by Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

Summer at the Arboretum showcases lush, full gardens that often reach the height of beauty during this warm season. Along with a host of beautiful water and misting features that help create a cooling experience, families enjoy outdoor activities like picnics or listening to concerts set again sunset over White Rock Lake.

June, July, August Activities at the Arboretum

Family Fun Fridays: Every Friday through July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pecan Grove

Enjoy a petting zoo, face painting, music and more. Free with paid garden admission.

Take a Walk on the Wild Side walkSTEM

Special Educator-led Sessions Daily, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Experience the Dallas Arboretum in new and unexpected ways by exploring the math and science all around.

Parents with children (ages 7+) can join self-guided tours to help your kids build everyday connections to math and science concepts. Pick up maps at the information booth.

Father’s Day Weekend June 16-17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attention all dads and granddads, come celebrate at the Arboretum. Several local breweries offer sample beer tastings, plus a brat grilling demonstration and live music. Free iced tea for all dads on Sunday at Terrace Café, plus special Father’s Day menu featuring pulled pork and brisket sandwiches with chips for $8.

Beer Samplings Saturday and Sunday

11 a.m.-2 p.m., A Tasteful Place Two Sisters Overlook. Pegasus City Brewery serves free samples.

Just Encased Brat Cooking Demo

Sunday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion plus Just Encased Food Truck sells Brats Sunday 12-2 p.m.

Snack Sale – Baked Goods and Popsicles

Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A Tasteful Place Two Sisters Overlook

Enjoy popsicles by Pop Star, ice cream from Baldo’s Ice Cream, and baked goods from One Day Bakery

Grill Showcase by Elliot’s Hardware

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Family Photos

Presented by the Volunteers Advisory Board, Terrace, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Get a beautiful family photo to commemorate Father’s Day. Donations appreciated!

Live Music

Saturday -Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., DeGolyer Steps Pergola

Saturday: Jonathan and Shannon Camacho

Sunday: Randy Vradenburg Guitarist

Window to the Wild Bird Flight Show

June 17 & July 4, 10:30 a.m. Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn

45-minute outdoor education flight training show with birds. Meet and greet with the birds and their trainers after show.

Frozen Fridays!

Jun 15, June 29, July 13, July 27, August 17, and August 24, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Demo), 12 – 2 p.m. (Sale)

Here’s one way to keep cool this summer; cool down in the demonstration kitchen at A Tasteful Place with Steel City Pops and Snowbaby LLC.

Snowbaby’s desserts are thinly shaved ice sheets, layered like the airy texture of freshly fallen snow. The “snow” is topped with fresh fruits & treats, then drizzled with sweetened condensed milk. It’s creamy and delectable like an ice cream, but doesn’t feel as heavy and filling.

June 15, July 13, August 17

Steel City Pops gives an inside glimpse of their pops, summer fun pop ideas, local ingredients they love. They’re also selling their own tasty treats while you walk around the garden.

6/29 at the Rodriguez Gazebo: Take a dive into the world of coffee… and coffee pops. Join Steel City Pops and Oak Cliff Coffee as they talk coffee in all its forms and demonstrate some ways you can experiment at home.

7/27 at the A Tasteful Place Pavilion: You know popsicles, and who doesn’t like those. But have you ever used a pop to make a mixed drink? Join Steel City Pops as they experiment with some fun summer “poptails!”

8/24 at the A Tasteful Place Pavalion: Steel City Pops is joined by Herman Marshall Whiskey and Berkshire Farms as they discuss the Maple Bacon Bourbon pop and the quality local ingredients that go into it.

Celebrate the Red, White and Blues on 4th of July Weekend

June 30-July 1 & July 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Relax while listening to blues music and enjoy an all-American Independence Day picnic. Celebrate our American bandstand with classic music of our nation and dancing demonstrations throughout the garden. Enjoy a local selection of barbecue, ice cream, $2 hot dogs and $2 root beer floats all weekend long, including the Fourth of July.

Garden Gigs

Fridays, July 13, 20 & 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

$10 members ($15 non-members)

Ticket Link Coming Soon

Enjoy three music performances within the garden. Walk and listen to the performances, or bring your picnic to relax for a few hours. Some of Dallas’ most popular food trucks will also be onsite to purchase items.

The Founders Garden Club Presents: Everything You Wanted to Know about Vegetable Gardening

July 28, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rosine Hall

The Founders Garden Club, a Garden Club of America member, teaches the essentials of composting, planning, preparation, planting, growing and harvesting fresh vegetables in a garden plot or containers. This panel session is free with paid garden admission Contact Linda Herrington at lherrington@dallasarboretum.org or 214-515-6640 to register.

August Dollar Days

August 1-31, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

General garden admission $1. Budget friendly menu items include $2 hot dogs and root beer floats, $4 brownie sundaes, $1 sodas and frozen pops.

Labor Day Weekend

September 1-3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Say goodbye to summer with a final Labor Day Weekend celebration full of live Motown music and dancing the entire weekend. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and root beer floats all weekend long.

BOGO Wednesdays through July 31 (excludes July 4)

Buy one get one free general admission, is available at the ticket booth only, with a limit of one purchase per person. Seniors 65 and older $11 admission on Thursdays plus 20% discount in Hoffman Family Gift Store.

