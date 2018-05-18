Legends Of The Seas Come Alive This Weekend

WAXAHACHIE—The Legends of the Seas come alive at Scarborough Renaissance Festival this weekend, May 19 & 20, 2018 with Pirates, Mermaids and all manner of sea creatures! For this second to last weekend of the 2018 season, there will be a wide array of special events and entertainment taking place throughout the weekend to celebrate.

First off, Children (12 & under) in pirate, mermaid and sea creature costumes are invited to compete in a costume contest each day. Get all the details and register for the contest at the Front Gate by 12 noon each day. On both Saturday and Sunday, there will also be a children’s Pirate Initiation ceremony at 12:15 pm at the Festival’s Royal Marquee (where the Knighting Ceremony traditionally takes place) along with a children’s Pirate Treasure Hunt throughout the Festival. Treasure maps can be found at East Wind Games (in the Pecan Grove area).

Then there’s the Turkey Leg Eating Contest. If you think you can eat a giant roasted turkey leg faster than anyone else, make sure to register at the Front Gate by 12 noon each to give it a try and have the chance to win a great Scarborough prize package!

The fun doesn’t end there. Enjoy special Seafaring entertainment throughout the weekend with special guest performers The Bilge Pumps on the Festival’s Idlewyld Stage and the Sea Shanty Sing Along at the White Horse Tavern. You also don’t want to miss the all new So you Want to be a Sailor show at the Whimsey stage each day at 12:00 pm along with Sea Shanties and other favorites from the Rambling Sailors on various stages throughout the Festival.

“So many people join in the fun of pirates, mermaids and sea creatures that it looks like an invasion at Scarborough during the Legends of the Seas Weekend”, says Coy Sevier, General Manager of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “You might see the queen of the mermaids, a few ‘Captain Jack Sparrows’ or even a creature from the deep among our visitors”.

Visitors to Scarborough Renaissance Festival® are also invited to experience a keg tapping that is being done just as they did it hundreds of years ago. The Franconia Brewery from McKinney, TX will be conducting a keg tapping of a specialty brew “Dunkelweizzen” (a very old beer combining a Dunkel beer and a Wheat beer) both Saturday and Sunday at Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s Sea Hag Stage at 11:00 am hosted by Scarborough’s Beer Master, Seamus Norwood (who is also the host of the Festival’s daily beer tasting events). The event is free with Festival admission.

The keg used in the tapping event is an original 200 year old keg from Franconia’s owner, Dennis Wehrmann’s family brewery in Tanna, Germany. This keg tapping event is something that all beer lovers will want to make sure to attend! Following the tapping events, the Franconia Maibock (tapped from the keg) will be sold exclusively at the Capt’ns Pub while supplies last.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style! Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, a living chess match, Knighting ceremony, 150+ member performing company and 27 stages of non-stop entertainment.

There are 200+ shoppes and artisan demonstrations along with Renaissance rides, games of skill and food & drink fit for a king.

Limited engagement performers this weekend (May 19 & 20) include “The Hoop Enchantress”, “The Bilge Pumps”, “The Sea Shanty Sing Along” and “The Toobadours”. Guest Artisans this weekend are Fuglyware, Saorsa Studios, and SWS Cutlery. New Festival Artisans for the 2018 season include Enchanted Chains, Hang De Sign, Living Art & Lanterns, Magpie’s Trick, Runaway Rabbit Press and Three Bells Tapestries.

The May 19 and 20 daily Wine Tastings will feature the wines from the New World and the daily Beer Tastings will feature beers of the New World – West. The tastings sell out fast, so it is recommend that you purchase tasting tickets in advance.

Make sure to check out the daily specials at the Rose & Crown Inn full service restaurant, Pasta Palace and Bakery as well as the largest food on-a-stick selection in Texas!

Coming up “The Last Huzzah” themed weekend, May 26, 27 & 28, will finish out the 2018 season with final weekend celebrations and a Memorial Day veterans parade and memorial tribute.

So Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival®! Open for just two more weekends Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday through May 28, 2018 from 10 AM to 7 PM. Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on FM 66 off of I-35E at exit 399B.

