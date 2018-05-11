2018 Nissan Frontier Is Sized Just Right

2018 Nissan Frontier A Mid-Size Truck That Has Big Sales

Having driven many full-size pickup trucks, I found it a welcome change to have the opportunity to drive the 2018 Nissan Frontier late this April. The ability to easily pull into any parking spot, to get into our garage without worrying that the “tail” might be clipped by a descending door, and the lack of “bulkiness” on the highway all made me glad that there are still alternatives to super-sized in the pickup truck market.

Fuel economy acceptable at 17 overall (15 city and 21 highway), if not exceptional. It certainly beats the figures that any vehicle, truck or car, was able to attain 15 or 20 years ago. When one considers there are 261 horses under the hood and a neat 281 lb-ft of torque enabling quick acceleration and excellent towing capacity those figures become even more attractive.

My model was outfitted with cruise control, an excellent audio system including Sirius/XM, a five inch color display complete with backup camera, Bluetooth, Eyes Free Siri and hands-free text messaging, and audio controls built into the steering wheel. I find the rear storage capabilities under the rear seat very welcome in today’s age of mounting vehicle break-ins and thefts of articles visible inside. Our neighborhood group postings show that there are a significant number of vehicles “raided” overnight, which is troubling, especially for what is known as a “good” neighborhood.

Pricing of the 2018 Nissan Frontier is less than most full-size trucks with a base of $29,540. Options included on my model are the Value Truck Package (heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a rear sonar system, dual climate control, auto-dimming mirror, integrated compass and outside temperature display, fog lamps, spray-on bedliner, utili-track truck bed channel and tie-down cleats, a class IV integrated receiver hitch and sliding bed extender). It also was outfitted with Nissan’s attractive Midnight Edition Package which includes a number of gloss black features and special badging.

Nissan is the fastest growing brand in terms of sales in America and the built-in value and quality are primary reasons it has seen such growth. Anyone in the market for a pickup truck should check out the Frontier – not only because of the convenient size, but also the great utility it provides for a daily driver and work on the ranch.

Comments

comments