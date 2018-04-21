Tony Award Winning Musical “Les Miserables” Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals April 24-May 6

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, has been announced for its much anticipated Dallas engagement. The musical will be presented by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park April 24-May 6, direct from a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement.

With new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour. To purchase tickets, visit dallassummermusicals.org/shows/les-miserables, call 214-691-7200 or visit the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office at 909 1st Avenue. Ticket prices start at $35. For a sneak peek, please visit www.LesMiz.com.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean.’ He is joined by Josh Davis as ‘Javert,’ J Anthony Crane as ‘Thénardier,’ Allison Guinn as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Mary Kate Moore as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Shingledecker as ‘Enjolras,’ Emily Bautista as ‘Éponine,’ Robert Ariza as ‘Marius’ and Jillian Butler as ‘Cosette.’ Elsa Avery Dees and Sophie Knapp alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Julian Emile Lerner, Sammy Middleton and Jonah Mussolino alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Richard Barth, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Gabriel Sidney Brown, Julie Cardia, Sarah Cetrulo, Amelia Cormack, Steve Czarnecki, Nicholas Edwards, Caitlin Finnie, Michelle Beth Herman, Monté J. Howell, Dayla Knapp, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Matt Moisey, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Bree Murphy, Tim Quartier, Talia Simone Robinson, Mike Schwitter, Liz Shivener, Brett Stoelker, Danielle J. Summons, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “I‘m delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever.”

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Do You Hear the People Sing” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

LES MISÉRABLES originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985 and moved to its current home at the Queen’s Theatre on April 3, 2004 where it continues to play to packed houses and is the only version of the original production left in the world. The original Broadway production of LES MISÉRABLES opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990 running for 6,680 performances. The original US National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed LES MIZ back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008.

The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Korea, Japan, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore and Dubai. The new production is currently playing to sold out houses around Japan and in São Paulo with upcoming productions in Mexico and around the U.K.. The North American Tour traveled across the U.S. for two years then played a five month engagement in Toronto before returning to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway in March 2014 for over 1,000 performances. LES MISÉRABLES remains the 5th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Dallas Summer Musicals 2017-2018 Season

Following the thrilling run of LES MISÉRABLES, DSM’s 2017-18 season will continue with Disney’s The Lion King, winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, June 13-July 7, 2018; the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns, July 24-August 5, 2018; and closing the season will be the hilarious new musical School of Rock, based on the hit film, August 15-26, 2018.

DSM will continue to bring the best of Broadway to North Texas in the 2018-19 season with shows like Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Hello, Dolly!, Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of The Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia, Miss Saigon, Fiddler on the Roof and season add-ons Elf and The Book of Mormon.

