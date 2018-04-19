Museum Of International Cultures Celebrates 38th Anniversary

The Museum of International Cultures celebrated their anniversary with a Kaleidoscope of Cultures, 38th Anniversary Banquet and Auction April 13. Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University, served as Honorary Chair. The gala event was held in the Mahler Building of Dallas Baptist University’s lovely campus overlooking Mountain Creek Lake.

Recently retired Regent 3/Dallas District Office social worker Gerry Choice was banquet chairwoman. Her committee included Dr. Jerry Cotton, Rev. Glenn Majors, Gwen Brown, Felicia Johnson, Everett New, Tim Perry and Audrey Mars.

Community supporters who turned out for the event included a number of colorfully attired museum docents, board members and others, many of them dressed in the costumes of their native cultures. The committee for the event, which benefited the Museum of International Culture’s Education Programs, included MIC’s board of advisors and board of trustees.

A silent auction, coordinated by Kay Kamm, featured such items as baskets of goodies, jewelry from many countries and cultures, paintings and many other works of art. A dinner and program emceed by Mistress of Ceremony Felicia Johnson, Certified Diversity Professional, followed at 7 p.m.

The welcoming message was given by Gwendolyn Brown, Board of Trustees Chair for Museum of International Cultures. The invocation was given by Rev. Glenn Majors, Associate Pastor of High Point Baptist Church. Rev. Bertrain Bailey, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, introduced keynote speaker and Honorary Chair Dr. Gary Cook.

Dr. Cook served as President of DBU from 1988-2016 before becoming Chancellor. During those 28 years, the university grew from 1,859 students in 1987 to 5,319 in 2015. International students also grew from only 12 when he started to over 600 students from many different countries.

Following Dr. Cook’s remarks, MIC Executive Director Mary Fae Kamm presented awards to outstanding volunteer docents and sponsors. The outstanding docent award for the year was presented to Sheri Larsen, who grew up in South America and also lived in Central America. The Bunker and Caroline Hunt Community Partners award was presented to Tim Perry of Perry Productions. The Nancy Marwill Volunteerism Award went to Vance Neal, Curator of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. Wanda Helms, who curated the World War I exhibit at MIC, also received an award.

Underwriting sponsors were the Nissan Foundation and Chris Carroll Enterprises. Presenting sponsors included Perry Productions; Law Office Everett New, PC; Dr. and Mrs. Gary Cook; Kamm & Associates; Dallas Baptist University; Dr. Adam Wright; Kay and Herb Kamm, Jr.; Betty Michelski; FROST Bank; Cedar Valley College; Mountain View College; and Jerry and Judy Cotton.

The Museum of International Cultures is located at 411 E. Highway 67 in Duncanville. Admission is free with membership. For non-members general admission is $7.50 for adults, $5 for seniors or youth, and free for children age 3 or less. For more information, visit micmuseum.org.

