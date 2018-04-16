Major Closures On I-35

WAXAHACHIE—Weather permitting, the demolition of the Brookside Road Bridge over I-35E will begin Monday, April 16, 2018.

Work entails multiple nighttime lane closures on I-35E including full closures of both north and southbound mainlanes as well as intermittent 15-minute closures on the frontage roads – sometimes while motorists are detouring to them. The Brookside Road bridge will be closed for 60 days through reconstruction.

Night 1:

Northbound I-35E all mainlanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the northbound frontage road.

Southbound I-35E all mainlanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound frontage road.

Northbound frontage road will be closed intermittently for 15 minutes at a time while pieces of the bridge are removed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brookside Road Bridge closes for 60 days.

Night 2:

Northbound I-35E frontage road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours will be marked.

Northbound I-35E left lane will be closed intermittently for 15 minutes at a time between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Northbound I-35E right lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound lane of Kelley Bend Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to demo the bridge over the northbound frontage road.

Night 3:

Southbound I-35E all mainlanes will be closed from 10 p.m. 6 a.m. Traffic will exit to the frontage road and re-enter the highway at the next entrance.

Southbound frontage road will be intermittently closed for 15 minutes at a time between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Northbound I-35E left lane will be closed intermittently for 15 minutes at a time between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Night 4:

I-35E southbound all mainlanes will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will exit to the frontage road and re-enter the highway at the next entrance.

If any part of the operation is delayed due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, it will pick up where it left off the next night through Thursday night.

There will be no makeup work on Friday night or Saturday. If needed, makeup work will begin Sunday night. For updates on the times of these closures check out www.drivetexas.org

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. TxDOT appreciates your patience while improvements are made to this important thoroughfare. Please remember these closures are subject to change and are weather dependent.

