Tri-City Animal Shelter Receives $47K Grant

Grant enables Tri-City Animal Shelter To Spay & Neuter More Animals

CEDAR HILL—Tri-City Animal Shelter, in partnership with Friends of TriCity Animal Shelter, has received a grant in the amount of $47,250 from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America. The grant will be used to subsidize the cost of 1,350 spays and neuters for dogs and cats adopted from Tri-City Animal Shelter in 2018.

Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter has been subsidizing the cost of pre-adoption spays and neuters since 2013, investing over $185,000 in reducing pet overpopulation. With their help, 100% of the animals adopted from Tri-City are sterilized before joining their new family.

“It is obvious by the reduction of puppies and kittens in the shelters that spaying and neutering is working,” said Tammy Miller, Manager of Tri-City Animal Shelter. “What a lot of people may not realize is that spay and neuter can often dissuade unwanted behaviors that can result in adult animals being surrendered to our shelter, thus reducing our population even further.”

Directors for Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter and Tri-City Animal Shelter co-wrote the spay/neuter grant in the fall of 2017. With a demonstrated track record of reducing pet overpopulation in the Cedar Hill, Duncanville, and DeSoto communities, and strong partnerships in place with local veterinarians, the shelter’s grant application was selected from among hundreds of applicants with PetSmart Charities distributing more than $12 million to support spay and neuter efforts across the U.S. and Canada.

“We have been dreaming of renovating a surgical suite and hiring a shelter veterinarian for Tri-City Animal Shelter for several years,” said Corey Thompson, Executive Director of the Friends non-profit. “This PetSmart Charities grant is not only funding our entire 2018 pre-adoption spay/neuter commitment — it’s also propelling us forward toward this vision.”

“By providing subsidized spay and neuter services to members of the Dallas community, Tri-City Animal Shelter is demonstrating a true passion for helping both pets and people in need,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities.

“Their commitment will impact the well-being of future generations of pets and reduce pet homelessness in the area.”

With the help of animal welfare partners such as Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter, PetSmart Charities has funded over 1.7 million spay/neuter surgeries in the U.S. since 2009.

For more information about the Friends or to make a donation, visit www.tricityfriends.org.

