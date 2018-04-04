DeSoto Schools Officially Begin Search For New Superintendent

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. David Harris Resigns

DESOTO—At the Monday, April 2, 2018, special called board meeting, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Dr. David C. Harris and approved the proposed resignation agreement.

Dr. Harris’ last day as superintendent of the district will conclude on April 2, 2018, at which time, Acting Superintendent Dr. Larry Watson will serve as the district’s interim superintendent and Dr. David Harris will assume the role of special assistant to Dr. Watson.

The last day of Dr. Harris’ employment as the special assistant to the interim superintendent will be April 13, 2018. The Board plans to initiate the process for conducting a superintendent search with the goal of identifying strong candidates for consideration for the superintendent role and ultimately selecting the next superintendent for the district.

In February, DeSoto Independent School District Trustees unanimously voted to place Dr. David Harris on administrative leave.

Superintendent Harris was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into “concerns regarding the duties and performance of the superintendent,” according to Spokeswoman Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones.

At press time specifics are still unavailable. The Board has enlisted Attorney Nan P. Hundere to conduct the investigation while Harris is on paid administrative leave.

Hundere comes with 30 years of experience in education and conflict resolution. In the past she represented such entities as the Texas Education Agency and Texas Association of Public Schools Property Fund.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Human Resources Bobby LaBorde was temporarily assigned administrative duties until an interim is appointed.

Under the leadership of Dr. Watson and through the identification and placement of a new superintendent, the Board maintains its focus on the prioritization of student achievement through high-quality, 21st century educational experiences.

