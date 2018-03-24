Laura Owens Exhibition At Dallas Museum Of Art

Los Angeles–based painter Laura Owens, one of the foremost artists of her generation, has a new exhibit at Dallas Museum of Art. Laura Owens, organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art (NYC), will be on view March 25 through July 29, featuring approximately 60 of her paintings including loans from local collections.

“Laura Owens is an influential and innovative artist and we are eager to share her fascinating and intriguing work with all of North Texas, especially as many in our community have followed her career,” said the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director Dr. Agustín Arteaga. “Owens’s experimentation with her art has established her as an important figure for younger generations of artists and has captivated the art world for decades, securing her a place of pride in numerous collections around the world, including the Dallas Museum of Art.”

Despite being known as one of the most influential artists of her generation, Owens has never had an in-depth presentation of her work in the U.S. This exhibition is her first major museum show in the country since her landmark early career survey in 2003.

For more than 20 years, Laura Owens has pioneered an innovative approach to painting. She challenges traditional assumptions about the nature of figuration and abstraction, the relationships among avant-garde art, craft, and pop culture, and the interplay between painting and contemporary technologies. After completing her studies at the California Institute of the Arts in 1994, Owens established herself as a key voice pushing painting toward a new conception of site-specificity grounded in the social, poetic, and architectural conditions of a particular place.

Early on, she demonstrated a keen interest in how paintings function in a given room and used trompe-l’oeil techniques to extend the plane of a wall or floor directly into the illusionistic space of her pictures. These canvases often featured paintings within paintings and sometimes paintings within those, creating an effect of Russian nesting dolls that confused the boundaries of actual and pictorial space, as well as reality and representation.

“Laura Owens has redefined contemporary painting. Her work maintains a playful sense of wonder even as it challenges the intellect. Synthesizing vast historical references and technological innovations, it has something for everyone, revealing layers of complexity over time,” said Anna Katherine Brodbeck, The Nancy and Tim Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art at the DMA and curator of the Dallas presentation.

As a way to introduce this influential American painter to a wider audience, DMA visitors will be able to see some of the exhibition for free. On view in the Concourse are interactive paintings with a sound component inviting the visitor to text with a question or comment, and a selection of paintings and 64 clocks will be displayed in a quadrant gallery off of the iconic Barrel Vault.

For more information about the exhibition or Dallas Museum of Arts, visit dallasmuseumofart.org.

Comments

comments