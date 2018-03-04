WingSpan Theatre Company Presents “The Comparables”

See The Comparables at Wingspan Theatre Company March 30-31

WingSpan Theatre Company will present a staged reading of “The Comparables,” written by Laura Schellhardt, March 30-31. Directed by Miki Bone, the performances will be held at the Bath House Cultural Arts Center on White Rock Lake at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bette, Monica and Iris are high-end real estate agents whose sales pitches are as hard and polished as their nails. CEO Bette, the original glass ceiling crasher, is on the verge of debuting a reality television show designed to introduce a whole new audience of women to her no-holds-barred view of business. When her reputation takes a hit, all three are faced with a choice – band together to save the agency or fend for themselves. This dark comedy begs the question: “Is there more than one way for women to do business?”

Laura Schellhardt is a playwright and adaptor. Her original works include “Upright Grand,” “Air Guitar High,” “Auctioning the Ainsleys,” “The Apothecary’s Daughter,” “How to Remove Blood from a Carpet,” “The K of D,” “Courting Vampires,” “Shapeshifter, Inheritance,” and “Je Ne Sais Quoi.”

Schellhardt is a recipient of the TCG National Playwriting Residency, Dramatist Guild Playwriting Fellowship, The Kennedy Center’s New Voices/New Visions Festival and the O’Neill National Playwright’s Festival, among others. She received her Graduate Degree from Brown University, under the tutelage of Paula Vogel, and currently oversees the Undergraduate Playwriting Initiative at Northwestern University Department of Theatre.

The Staged Reading cast includes WingSpan Theatre Company’s Producing Artistic Director Susan Sargeant in the role of Bette. Catherine D. DuBord will read the part of Monica, and Barrett Nash will read the role of Iris. Post show talk backs will take place following each Staged Reading of the play. The production team includes Susan Sargeant and Lowell Sargeant, with Bobby Selah as stage manager.

Tickets are priced at $10, available online at wingspantheatre.com or by calling the box office at 214-675-6573.

Photo: Barrett Nash (as Iris), Susan Sargeant (as Bette), and Catherine D. DuBord (as Monica)

Photo Credit: WingSpan Theatre Company

