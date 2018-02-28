Duncanville Alumnus Sees Success In Hometown

DUNCANVILLE—Dr. Andy Lee doesn’t have to travel far to remember the good times he had in high school.

Lee’s ophthalmology practice is located just a few miles from Duncanville High School where he competed on the swim team and graduated as salutatorian of his class in 1985.

“A lot of the teachers, the math and the science teachers, gave me a very good foundation so when I went to Rice I was able to build on that,” Lee said.

Dr. Lee completed his undergraduate studies at Rice University and then was accepted to the University of Texas Health Science Center Medical School in Houston.

He completed a residency in comprehensive ophthalmology at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Serving His Community

At that point, Dr. Lee could have chosen anywhere to set up practice, but he came back to North Texas to be close to family. He joined the Total Eye Care team in Duncanville in 1997.

“I really enjoyed this hometown feel when I was in high school,” Lee said. “I really enjoy working here.”

One of the benefits of working in the community where he grew up is seeing former teachers, classmates and friends from church.

“They are my patients, and it’s a good feeling to know them when I was growing up back in high school and now I’m seeing them as their doctor,” Lee said. “I feel very honored to treat them.”

During his ophthalmology career, Dr. Lee has compiled an impressive resume. In addition to running his thriving practice, he is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Assistant Clinical Professor of the Methodist Charlton Family Practice Program, and Medical Director of the North Texas Surgery Center.

Knowing he is helping his community by providing such an important service is critical to Dr. Lee. Hearing from former teachers who tell him they always anticipated greatness from him warms his heart.

“Several of my teachers have said that to me, and it makes me feel good when they say that,” Lee said.

