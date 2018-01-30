Dallas Theater Center and the Theatre Division of Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University are bringing “Frankenstein” to the Kalita Humphreys Theater Feb. 2-March 4.

Directed by DTC’s Associate Artistic Director Joel Ferrell, “Frankenstein” begins on Feb. 2 and runs through March 4. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m., and Press Night will be Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 880-0202.

When Dr. Frankenstein’s experiment goes horribly awry, he resolves to destroy the terrifying creature he unleashed upon the world. But can he kill his own creation without becoming a monster himself? Mary Shelley’s 200-year-old horror story, widely regarded as the original science fiction novel, continues to challenge the modern imagination. After its sell-out run at London’s National Theatre, Nick Dear’s electrifying new adaptation promises “to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

“Frankenstein is a story that the whole world continues to explore in wonderful new ways,” said Ferrell. “All people wonder what it is to be human, what it means when our creations get out of our control, and ultimately, if we can ‘cheat’ death. Mary Shelley was just 18, estranged from her father, in love with a married poet, and wrestling with dark but thrilling existential questions when, challenged by friends to write a frightening story, she penned the ultimate science fiction thriller, Frankenstein. Nick Dear’s adaptation takes the novel and flips it on its head. We are all the Frankenstein Creature; baffled by mortality and being, confused by our destiny, and longing for a place in the world where we feel safe, not savage. I am thrilled to bring Frankenstein to the stage in close collaboration with our friends at SMU, and both horrify and entertain the audience throughout the journey.”

“The Meadows School’s Theatre Division has a longstanding relationship with the Dallas Theater Center, and this co-production strengthens and extends a partnership that includes last season’s Public Works Dallas production of The Tempest,” said Samuel Holland, dean of the Meadows School. “We have had alumni, students and faculty serve as actors, designers, coaches and consultants with DTC for years, and DTC has also offered a regular two-year appointment for a new Meadows M.F.A. graduate with its Brierley Resident Acting Company. As our first full collaboration, Frankenstein will provide opportunities for current students to gain outstanding experience with a Tony winning regional theatre while developing critical thinking and technique in the service of Nick Dear’s compelling adaptation.”

Starring as Victor Frankenstein is Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Alex Organ, along with fellow Brierley Resident Acting Company member and SMU faculty member Kieran Connolly as Monsieur Frankenstein. Jolly Abraham will play Elizabeth Lavenza, joined by SMU faculty member Blake Hackler as De Lacey/Ewan. Kim Fischer stars as The Creature.

SMU students in the cast include Aaron Campbell, Chris Sanders, Tia Laulusa, Neil Redfield, Molly Searcy, Galen Sho Sato, Jeliannys Acevedo Cuadrado, Sydney Lo, Deanna Ott and Dakota Ratliff. Child actor Donovan Covarrubias will play the role of William.

“Frankenstein” will take place in the Kalita Humphreys Theater with set design by SMU graduate student Amelia Bransky. Fellow designers include costume design by Beth Goldenberg, sound design and original music by Ryan Rumery, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, wig design by Leah Loukas, projection design by David Bengali, and projection programming by Ido Levran.

DTC’s Come Early will take place one hour before every performance and DTC’s Stay Late presented by Wells Fargo will take place after each performance.

