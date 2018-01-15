DeSoto ISD Male Leadership Symposium To Empower DeSoto Students

DESOTO—DeSoto Independent School District will host the Male Leadership Symposium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at DeSoto High School for young men in grades 6-12.

The event invites young men in DeSoto and surrounding communities to participate in a day of encouragement and empowerment. This event will inspire young men to envision their potential through leadership development and mentorship.

Presenters and speakers include professional males from a range of professions who will impart leadership, insight and motivation to encourage leadership and brotherhood.

The mission of the DeSoto ISD Male Leadership Symposium is to give young men a forum where they can engage with like-minded peers and role-models to create opportunities for inspiration, growth and personal development.

DeSoto ISD’s mission is to prepare students academically and socially to be problem-solvers and productive citizens. DeSoto ISD is committed to empowering all students with knowledge and skills to become competitive, analytical thinkers who work collaboratively and individually in the pursuit of future endeavors.

DeSoto ISD Male Leadership Symposium: April 21

The event will also feature a surprise special guest as the Apr. 21 keynote speaker. Last year, the event featured actor and motivational speaker Omari Hardwick. The event’s planning committee is working to identify this year’s keynote for the event.

The DeSoto ISD Male Leadership Symposium is an empowerment initiative to encourage students to dream while aiming to reach their full potential. Each year, the program has a different focus aimed at engaging various interests among male students. The DeSoto ISD Male Leadership Symposium is a leadership development program for young men in grades six through 12 in DeSoto ISD and surrounding communities designed to empower, energize, and educate young men in their effort to battle self-esteem issues, bullying, and discouragement of pursuance of leadership.

To date, DeSoto ISD is working to secure professional men interested in sharing their personal journeys of growth, development and perseverance. If you or someone you know is interested in engaging with young men as a workshop speaker, please contact DeSoto ISD’s Executive Director of Student and Staff Engagement Beth Trimble at 972.223.6666.

