The Color Purple Opens January 23 At Music Hall At Fair Park

The Color Purple Comes To Dallas

The national touring production of the 2016 Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park January 23-February 4, 2018. The musical is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America.

“The Color Purple” is an American classic set in the American South during the early years of the 20th century. The story focuses on one young woman’s harrowing journey to find love and triumph. Based on Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Color Purple” became an award-winning Warner Bros. film in 1985, directed by Steven Spielberg.

The original Broadway musical production (2005-2008) won eleven Tony nominations in 2006. The revival, 2015-2017, won several 2016 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. The revival also won two Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical; a 2017 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, and a Daytime Emmy.

Performers from the 2016 Broadway revival lead the touring company, including Adrianna Hicks as Celie, Carla R. Stewart as Shug Avery and Carrie Compere as Sofia. They will be joined by Gavin Gregory as Mister, N’Jameh Camara as Nettie, J. Daughtry as Harpo, and ensemble members Darnell Abraham, Amar Atkins, Kyle E. Baird, Angela Birchett, Jared Dixon, Erica Durham, Bianca Horn, Gabrielle Reid, C.E. Smith, Clyde Voce, Nyla Watson, J.D. Webster, Brit West, Nikisha Williams and Michael Wordly.

“The Color Purple” is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle recreates his award winning work for the national tour, along with costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and wig and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The North American tour is produced by Scott Sanders Productions, Roy Furman, Troika Entertainment, David Babani, Tom Siracusa, Caiola Productions, James Fantaci, Ted Liebowitz, James L. Nederlander, Darren Bagert, Candy Spelling, Adam Zotovich, Eric Falkenstein/Morris Berchard, Adam Blanshay Productions, Tanya Link Productions, Jam Theatricals, Independent Presenters Network and Carol Fineman.

Single tickets for the DSM presentation of “The Color Purple,” starting at $20, are now on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at (800)745-3000. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more get concierge service and can receive a special discount on their tickets. To book a group, please call (214) 426-4768 or email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Dallas Summer Musicals 2017-18 season continues with “On Your Feet!” February 27-March 11; “Waitress,” March 28-April 8; “Les Miserables,” April 24-May 6; “Disney’s The Lion King,” June 13-July 8; and “Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns,” July 24-August 5. Closing the DSM season will be “School of Rock,” August 15-26. For more information visit dallassummermusicals.org.

Photo Credit: Adrianna Hicks (Celie) and N’Jameh Camara (Nettie) and the North American tour cast of “The Color Purple.” Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017.

