Pegasus Theatre’s A Minor Case Of Murder! At Eisemann Center

Pegasus Theatre kicks off the New Year with Kurt Kleinmann’s new play, “A Minor Case of Murder!” The production, which continues the long-running and critically acclaimed Living Black & White™ mysteries, opened New Year’s Eve at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. Directed by Michael Serrechia, performances run through Jan. 28, 2018.

After playing the lead role of the bumbling but loveable Harry Hunsacker for three decades, playwright and creator Kleinmann handed the role of “world-famous detective and aspiring actor” off to his understudy, Scott Nixon. Also starring in the production are veteran cast members Ben Bryant as Nigel Grouse, Hunsacker’s long-suffering “paid by the hour” assistant; and Chad Cline as the feisty police detective Lt. Foster.

Others featured in the cast are Billy Betsill as Peanut; Marci Fermier as Mrs. His; Alex Moore as Velma; Charles Moore as Mr. Hix; Olivia Grace Murphy, as Iris; Leslie Patrick as Bubbles’ Sheila Rose as Tex Thornton; Christian Schmoker as Pete; and Dan Servetnick as Johnny Marco.

For the past 31 years, Pegasus Theatre has delighted audiences with its set design, makeup and costuming technique for the Living Black & White™ productions. Everything is presented in black, white, and shades of gray to mimic the look of an old black and white film performed live on stage.

Remaining performances are Jan. 11-14; Jan. 18-21; and Jan. 25-28. Ticket prices are $24 for Thursday nights at 8 p.m.; $34 for Friday nights at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 3 p.m. matinees; and $44 for Saturday night at 8 p.m. Child/Student/Senior discount $10 off. S.T.A.G.E. discount ½ off.

Ticket prices include a mandatory Eisemann Center building maintenance fee. This project is funded, in part, by the City of Richardson through the City of Richardson Arts Commission.

For more information, call (214) 821-6005 or email comedy@pegasustheatre.com.

Photo credit: Pegasus Theatre

“A Minor Case of Murder!” Cast at Curtain Call with The Lady in Red, Stephanie Felton.

