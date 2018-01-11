Duncanville Fieldhouse Brings Basketball Feeder League To Town

Action On The Duncanville Fieldhouse Court tips off January 7th

Can’t get enough basketball? Duncanville Fieldhouse has a solution, with the start of an innovative new feeder league to kick off the new year. The public is invited to watch them play at the Duncanville Fieldhouse Jan. 7-March 4, 2018.

The Duncanville Fieldhouse, in partnership with EPLAY Technologies and the Texas Legends, hope to help expose top basketball talent from this area, enabling them to participate in official open tryouts with the NBA G-League. The Feeder League is an expansion of the Master’s League that has been playing at the Fieldhouse for the past three years.

“This league, and the technology supporting it, is unlike anything anywhere in the nation,” said Ryan Girardot, CEO of EPLAY Technologies. “For the first time, ultra-competitive players can continue to pursue their career aspirations without having to uproot their families and leave their full-time jobs to do so. This is a blueprint for the entire world to follow. We are proud to join with the City of Duncanville as they seek to lead the way.”

Duncanville Fieldhouse Feeder League teams pay $200 per team or $40 per individual. The winning team will be awarded $500 in cash by EPLAY. Individual players who sign up will be assigned to teams by EPLAY. All existing league rules remain, and teams must provide or purchase numbered uniforms.

The top 100 players from across the DFW area will be invited to the EPLAY Elite Invitational Spring 2018 Draft, which will be held mid-March 2018.

“For the Fieldhouse to be able to tie to the G-League and the Texas Legends, it is an incredible opportunity,” said Craig Brasfield, General Manager of the Fieldhouse. “We are looking forward to a successful season and the possibilities moving forward

EPLAY will provide live stats for all the games for players and fans to follow. Each player will be assigned an E-Score, which is an overall skill score based on a player’s stats and skill level. E-Scores will determine the top 20 players, who will be placed on All-Star teams and allowed to play exhibition games on the Dr. Pepper Arena floor prior to two different Legends games.

Participating players in this league will receive free upgraded EPLAY memberships allowing them to automatically be eligible for advancement in the EPLAY feeder system.

The Duncanville Fieldhouse is an 111,000 square foot state of the art sports facility and events venue designed to facilitate a wide array of world class sports and recreational events. The Fieldhouse is located at 1700 South Main Street in Duncanville; phone 972-331-8868.

For more information about the Feeder League or the Duncanville Fieldhouse, visit www.duncanvillefieldhouse.com.

